advertisement

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – According to Vice President Mike Pence, the Iranian threat is “still very real,” but the regime appears to be lagging behind.

“We are ready. We are making it clear that we will not tolerate violence,” Pence said in an interview with ABC News’s chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, on Thursday about “Good Morning America”.

advertisement

President Donald Trump, according to Pence, took “decisive action” when he ordered the airstrike on January 2 that killed Iranian military general Qassam Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

For the past 20 years, Soleimani had led the Quds elite force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran across the region, supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and supported Shiite militias in Iraq, including against US troops during the Iraq war.

The U.S. State Department said Soleimani forces were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American troops for bringing explosives to Iraq. The United States named Soleimani a terrorist under President Barack Obama in 2011.

Pence argued that Trump’s policy not only “took the world’s most dangerous terrorist off the battlefield”, but also “sent a very clear message that the United States would defend our people and defend our interests.”

“He was right to act, he had a duty to act,” the vice president said, noting that the Trump administration had “convincing” information that Soleimani was planning upcoming attacks on US forces and personnel in the region. However, the administration has not provided evidence of these plans.

“The risk of not acting was greater than the risk of acting,” added Pence.

(Courtesy of ABC News) Vice President Mike Pence’s interview with GMA about the Iran air strike and retaliation by Iran.

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) People take part in a protest against the U.S. military conflict with Iran on January 8, 2020 in Times Square, New York. The “No War With Iran” protest follows Trump’s assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and Iran returns rocket attacks to Iraqi bases that house US forces.

(Alex Brandon / AP) President Donald Trump turns to the White House over ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran on January 8, 2020 in Washington against Iraqi Air Force bases.

Iran called Soleimani the killing of an “act of war” and retaliated early Wednesday morning by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that housed American and coalition forces.

According to Pence, there were no causalities from the strikes.

“And I’m happy to report that Iran continues to resign,” he said. “But we remain very vigilant.”

In the days following the U.S. airstrike, the Iranian government announced that it would no longer comply with the operational restrictions on its nuclear program under the 2015 agreement with the international community from which the Trump administration had withdrawn the U.S. in May 2018 The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to drive American troops out of the country.

Dozens of people took to the streets of Times Square in New York on Wednesday evening to protest the escalating tensions with Iran. The demonstrators held signs that read “No War” and “Peace with Iran”. Protests took place across the country and abroad as people spoke out against further military action between the two nations.

When asked whether US troops would be withdrawn from the region, Pence said, “We have no plans to change our military stance in Iraq or the region.”

“We want to end the endless wars,” he continued. “We’ll see what the Iraqi government does.”

advertisement