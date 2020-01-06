advertisement

NEW YORK – Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement signed by the Central American nation last year, according to documents sent to US asylum officers in recent days and seen by Reuters.

In a Jan. 4 email, US field office staff for Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) told that Mexican citizens would be included in the “eligible” populations of the agreement with Guatemala.

The agreement, brokered last July between the administration of Republican President Donald Trump and the outgoing Guatemalan government, allows US immigration officials to send asylum seekers to the US-Mexican border to apply for protection instead of Guatemala.

Trump has made tightening illegal migration a top priority of his presidency and a key theme of his re-election campaign in 2020. His administration scored similar deals with Honduras and El Salvador last year.

Democrats and pro-migrant groups have opposed the move and claim asylum seekers will face danger in Guatemala, where the murder rate is five times that of the United States, according to 2017 data compiled by the World Bank. . The country’s asylum office is small and well-staffed, and critics have argued that it lacks the ability to properly control a significant increase in cases.

Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei, who takes office this month, has said he will review the deal.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said in a tweet in December that Mexicans were being considered for involvement under the agreement.

USCIS referred to DHS questions, which referred to Cuccinelli’s tweet. Mexico’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alejandra Mena, a spokeswoman for Guatemala’s immigration institute, said that since the deal was implemented in November, the United States has sent 52 migrants to the country. So far, only six have applied for asylum in Guatemala, Mena said.

On Monday, 33 additional Central American migrants arrived on a flight to the city of Guatemala, she said.

Unaccompanied minors cannot be sent to Guatemala under the agreement, which now applies only to migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico, according to the guidance documents. Exceptions are made if migrants can prove that they are “more likely than not” to be persecuted or tortured in Guatemala based on race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion.

The number of Central American migrants captured at the border fell sharply in the second half of 2019 after Mexico deployed National Guard troops to curb the influx, under Trump pressure.

Overall, arrests at the border are expected to fall again in December for the seventh straight month, a Homeland Security official told last week, citing preliminary data.

The US government says another reason for lowering border crossings is a special program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, that has forced more than 56,000 non-Mexican migrants to wait in Mexico for hearings. to the US immigration court

With fewer Central Americans at the border, U.S. attention has been directed to Mexicans crossing over illegally or seeking asylum. About 150,000 single Mexican adults were caught on the border in fiscal 2019, down sharply from previous decades, but still enough to upset American immigration hawks. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington D.C. and Jeff Abbott in Guatemala City; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)

