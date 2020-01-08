advertisement

On Tuesday evening, a Ukrainian Boeing-737 crashed shortly after it landed in Iran, killing all 176 people on board. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said there were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (crew members), ten Swedes, four Afghans, three British and three Germans killed in the crash.

The tragedy happened at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on Wednesday at 6:12 am local time. Iranian state media claimed they were technical problems.

The plane crash came just hours after the Iranian regime obtained missile-loan credits at an Iraqi base that housed US troops in retaliation for the US, killing an Iranian general and other militia men considered terrorists.

advertisement

“I heard a massive explosion and all the houses started to shake. There was fire everywhere, “local resident Din Mohammad Qassemi told the Associated Press.” At first I thought (the Americans) hit rockets here and went into the basement as a refuge. After a while, I went out and saw a plane crash there. Body parts were lying everywhere. “

Qassem was watching the news that Iran had fired ballistic missiles at US forces in response to Qassem Soleimani’s assassination at the time of the collision.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withdrew the statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne about the crash that killed dozens of Canadians.

Tragic news about Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the Ukrainian government. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves. # PS752 — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 8, 2020

Last night, the Prime Minister convened the Incident Response Team. These include the Minister of Defense, Foreign Affairs, the CDN, the National Security Adviser, the Privy Council Officer, and the DMs of Defense and Foreign Affairs. #cdnpoli

– Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) January 8, 2020

The Ukrainian embassy in Tehran had initially published a statement excluding terrorism and agreed that the crash was due to engine failure. That statement, however, was rejected as the collision is now under investigation.

The embassy went on to say that a commission was further investigating the matter and that “any statement regarding the causes of the accident before the commission’s decision is not official.”

Global Affairs Canada has just issued a Canadian advisory warning and dual Canadian-Iranian citizens against travel to Iran. The advisory does not specifically mention the air crash that killed 63 Canadians overnight, but talks about the region’s “volatile security situation”. pic.twitter.com/eFDVHOtVQz — CBC News Alliances (@CBCAlerts) January 8, 2020

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on his Facebook page that he is “personally involved in overseeing all measures to be taken”.

“I urge you all to refrain from speculating and making unoriginal theories about the plane crash before making official statements,” Zelensky said, noting that the planes would be sent to Iran to recover the bodies of the victims. Zelensky was on holiday in Oman during the incident, but has since cut short the holidays, returning to Kiev.

Zelensky also said the government has suspended Ukrainian flights over Iran’s airspace until “reasons for the tragedy are determined”.

When asked whether Iran would send the registrars to the United States in flight, Abed Zadeh, head of the Civil Aviation Organization, said the investigation would be led by Iran, according to Mehr news agency.

“It is not yet decided where (the registrars) will go for the data extraction,” Zadeh said.

Zadeh continued that the pilots “did not contact the control tower” before the collision. “We were not informed of any technical problems by the flight crew.”

In a statement published just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his sincere condolences to the victims and those on the flight.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends and loved ones in this tragedy,” the statement said. “Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this collision is fully investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. “We also join other countries that are mourning the loss of citizens.”

The plane was three and a half years old.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

advertisement