advertisement

WASHINGTON / BAGHDAD / DUBAI – President Donald Trump picked angry rhetoric Wednesday and suggested that Iran was “standing by” after firing missiles at US forces in Iraq as both sides looked to calm a US-led crisis of killing. of an Iranian general.

Trump said the United States should not necessarily be attacked after Iran’s attack on military bases housing American troops in Iraq, itself an act of retaliation for the January 3 US strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump said no American was hurt in the overnight attacks. The Pentagon said Iran had launched 16 short-range ballistic missiles, at least 11 of which struck Iraq’s al-Assad air base and one that struck an object in Erbil but caused no major damage.

advertisement

“The fact that we have this great army and equipment, however, does not mean we should use it. We do not want to use it. American power, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” Trump said.

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran seems to be standing up, which is a good thing for all stakeholders and a very good thing for the world,” he said.

Trump said the United States “will immediately impose additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” in response to what he called “Iranian aggression”. He did not offer specifics.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting “Death to America”, said the missile strikes were a “slap in the face” of the United States and said US troops should leave the region.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said the strikes “ended” Tehran’s response to the killing of Soleimani, who built Iran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East. He was buried in his hometown, Kerman, after days of national mourning.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but we will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Iraqi-influenced Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who casts himself as a nationalist who rejects both the US and Iranian intervention in Iraq, also said the crisis Iraq was experiencing was over and he urged militia groups not to carry out attacks.

“I urge the Iraqi factions to be deliberate, patient and not to start military action,” said Sadr, whom Washington has long regarded as an Iranian ally.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News in an interview that the United States was receiving “encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages” to its allied militants not to attack U.S. targets.

But Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Army General Staff, said he and others in the military “fully expect” Iranian-backed Shiite militia groups to carry out attacks against directed forces from the US to Iraq and Syria.

Two missiles dropped Wednesday in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, causing no casualties, the Iraqi military said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

In a letter to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, US Ambassador Kelly Craft said Soleimani’s assassination was self-defense and pledged to take additional action “as needed” in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests. Reaches Out-of.

The United States was also “ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran,” to maintain peace and security, she said.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans said administration officials had provided no evidence at classified conferences to support Trump’s assertion that Soleimani had posed an “imminent” threat to the United States.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Democratic-led chamber would vote on a resolution aimed at limiting its military action against Iran.

Nuclear State

Trump’s address is at odds with his harsh recent rhetoric. The Republican, who was blamed in December and faced elections in November, had vowed to respond “disproportionately” should Iran retaliate strongly against Soleimani’s assassination.

On Wednesday, Trump again pledged not to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and called on world powers to scrap a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Washington abandoned in 2018 and work on a new deal, an issue at the heart of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. Iran has refused new talks.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian officials to Trump’s comments. The semi-official Fars news agency described the US president’s words as “a major withdrawal from threats”.

Soon after Wednesday’s attacks, Trump had said on Twitter that “everything is fine!” And Washington was assessing the damage.

This tweet and the Iranian Foreign Minister’s comment eased some concerns about a wider war and calmed sharp financial markets. US stock prices hit record highs before quitting, while world oil prices fell about 4% after an early attack.

US sources and European governments said they believed Iran had deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in its missile attacks to prevent an escalation.

But an Iranian military spokesman denied “foreign media reports” suggesting that there was some sort of coordination between Iran and the United States before the attack to evacuate bases.

Iranian television reported an official in the office of the supreme leader saying the attacks were “the worst” of some revenge scenarios. He quoted another source as saying that Iran had listed 100 other possible targets.

Following the Iranian rocket attack, state television showed footage of Soleiman buried, with hundreds of people chanting “God is the Greatest” when the strikes were announced for the loudspeakers. “His revenge was taken and now he can rest in peace,” Iranian television said.

Hours after the Iranian missile attack, a Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. A Canadian security source said Western agencies’ initial assessment was that the plane did not crash.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Parisa Hafezi and Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason, Matt Spetalnick, Eric Beech and Makini Brice in Washington, Michelle Nichols in the UN; Writing by Alistair Bell, Arshad Mohammed and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Howard Goller and Peter Cooney)

advertisement