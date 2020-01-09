advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States has increased sanctions on Iran following a missile attack this week on Iraqi bases inhabited by US military personnel, but gave no further details.

“It’s already done. We’ve grown them. They were very tough, but now it’s grown significantly,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I only approved it a little with Treasury.”

Trump did not elaborate on the new sanctions and said the Treasury Department would make a statement.

The US president pledged to “impose additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” after Iran launched rocket attacks on Iraqi bases.

There were no casualties in Tuesday night’s attacks, which were carried out in retaliation for an American drone attack last week that killed senior Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)

