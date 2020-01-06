advertisement

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced on Sunday a move by Venezuela’s ruling Socialist party to install a new Congress leader after the armed forces blocked opposition lawmakers, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parliament.

Pompeo also congratulated Guaido on the re-election of the National Assembly President, considering the illegality of the Socialist takeover, and said Washington continued to support him, the National Assembly, and free and fair elections. “I commend Juan Guaido for his re-election as President of the Venezuelan National Assembly and condemn the failed attempts of the former Maduro regime to deny the will of the democratically elected National Assembly,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Troops with rebel shields blocked Guaido from entering parliament for what was expected to be his re-election as head of Congress, allowing President Nicolas Maduro’s party to hand over lawmaker Luis Parra. Parra had recently been expelled by an opposition party on corruption charges.

Opposition lawmakers quickly re-elected Guaido – who is recognized by dozens of nations as Venezuela’s righteous leader – at a hearing at the headquarters of a pro-opposition newspaper.

“Maduro continues to ignore the constitution and the will of the Venezuelan people,” Pompeo added. “No regime bandit, no prison cell and no bribe or intimidation can destroy the will of the Venezuelan people.” (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Chris Reese)

