The number of climate and weather-related disasters in the United States more than doubled in the last decade, with spending rising to more than $ 800 billion, according to a US government report released Wednesday.

The National Environmental Information Centers annual climate report said last year was the second wettest on record in the United States, with average temperatures well above the 20th century average, despite being the coldest since from 2014. Alaska, meanwhile, experienced its warmest year on record.

Between 2010 and 2019, there were 119 disasters such as floods, hurricanes and wildfires with losses exceeding $ 1 billion. That’s more than double the 59 such events experienced between 2000 and 2009, the report said.

In 2019, there were 14 such events at a combined price of $ 45 billion. Events included tropical cyclones Dorian and Imelda, inland flooding and a wildfire.

Alaska’s average temperature was 32.2 degrees Fahrenheit (0.1 degrees Celsius), 6.2 degrees F above the long-term average. Average temperatures have steadily increased in Alaska in recent years, with four of the past six years experiencing record warmth. Alaska’s previous record-setting average was set in 2016.

In Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, temperatures reached 90 degrees F (32.2 C) for the first time on record in July.

The average temperature in the United States, 52.7 degrees F (11.5 degrees C), was the lowest since 2014, but was still 0.7 degrees F above the 20th century average.

Southeast states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia, each experienced either their warmest or second years.

Annual rainfall in the United States was 34.78 inches (88.34 cm), 4.84 inches (12.29 cm) above average. The total was 0.18 inches (0.46 cm) less than the record set in 1973, the report said.

The Midwest was particularly humid, with North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan each spending their wettest years on record.

The National Centers for Environmental Information is a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. NOAA and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will release an annual report on global temperatures and climate on January 15. (Reporting by Nicholas Room Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

