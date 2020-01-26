advertisement

The US government sends a charter flight to evacuate American citizens from Wuhan, the now closed Chinese city where the outbreak of the deadly corona virus began.

The death toll was 56, while the number of infections rose to over 2,000 – a more than thirty-fold increase since the Chinese authorities reported the first victim of the virus two weeks ago.

Since then, it has spread to more than 12 countries and regions outside of China, causing two Americans to get sick in Seattle and Chicago.

The World Health Organization has classified the outbreak risk in China as “very high” at regional level and as moderate at global level.

Wuhan, home to 11 million people, including around 1,000 US citizens, was the first of 16 cities in China’s central Hubei province to be actually quarantined. There are currently no buses, trains, or airplanes inside and outside the city.

Chinese health workers are waiting to check the temperature of travelers entering a subway station during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival in Beijing, China, on January 25, 2020. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Photos posted on Chinese social media showed Chinese officials in Hubei and nearby towns who put blocks of stone, brick, and sand to prevent traffic flows. Excavators have occasionally been mobilized to support the effort. In one of them, a house in an unknown village was cordoned off. The red banner on the door said: “Migrants who have returned from Wuhan live in this household. Please do not exchange visits.”

The United States has contracted a private van and the consulate is using all means known to it to get them out, the Wall Street Journal reported for the first time. The aircraft can hold about 230 people each.

According to its website, the State Department ordered that all non-emergency workers and family members should leave on January 23. Details of the evacuation are still being finalized and are subject to change.

A State Department spokesman told the Epoch Times on Saturday that the health and safety of US citizens, including workers at the US Consulate in Wuhan, was their “top priority”.

There are currently limited emergency services available to U.S. citizens across Hubei Province. The full range of consular services, such as visa applications, are still available at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and U.S. Consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenyang, the spokesman said.

The spokesman also encouraged individuals to sign up for the Smart Traveler registration program to receive notifications, health and safety alerts, or government plans.

The State Department updated the travel warning to level 4 to warn citizens against traveling to Hubei, while the Disease Control and Prevention Centers advised travelers to take precautions when visiting other parts of China.

At least 67 people from 22 states were isolated for suspected pneumonia symptoms, including four in New York.

According to a study by British and US researchers on January 24, the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan alone could infect 250,000 in less than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy is also working with Chinese authorities to move its citizens from Wuhan and Hubei province, Georgy Egorov, press officer for the Russian embassy in China, told Russian media RIA Novosti. He noticed that there are no infections among Russian citizens.

The Singapore State Department said on Saturday that they were in contact with 35 Singaporeans living in Wuhan City. So far, no one has reported an illness. The country’s health authorities have identified four cases of infection.

The French automaker PSA, which produces the Peugeot and Citroen brands, announced on Saturday that 38 employees from Wuhan will be expelled.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up an emergency number for its nationals in China. The French Foreign Minister said on January 25 that they are working with the Chinese side to set up a bus service that will allow French citizens to leave Wuhan.

According to the authorities, two out of three Chinese nationals infected with coronavirus arrived in France without showing any immediate symptoms.

King Abdullah II of Jordan has ordered the evacuation of the Jordanians from Wuhan “as soon as possible”, according to the state news agency Petra. A plane is organized for their extraction.

