MEXICO CITY – Mexico and the United States are increasingly agreeing on the need to abolish Central American economic development in order to curb illegal immigration from the region, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to seek US support for his vision to thwart migration by creating more jobs and opportunities in Central America in the face of skepticism from his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

In a speech to diplomats in Mexico City, Ebrard said when Lopez Obrador first introduced the idea in 2018, it seemed “almost impossible” given Trump’s tough attitude toward migrants.

“Today, positions are approaching in relation to this development initiative,” Ebrard said.

The minister noted that the US government would soon give its opinion on plans to invest more in Central America, which is home to most of the migrants caught trying to illegally cross the States United from Mexico.

Ebrard reiterated that his government was urging the United States to help reduce the flow of weapons entering Mexico illegally, which increased gang violence and social unrest.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week to hold more security discussions, Ebrard said. (Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

