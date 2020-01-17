advertisement

SEOUL – The US ambassador to South Korea on Friday drew criticism from higher levels of government in Seoul for suggesting that Seoul consult Washington on the possibility of tourism reopening with North Korea.

US Ambassador Harry Harris has even been criticized by some local and anti-US media. activists on his mustache, who have compared them to officials in the Japanese colonial government that ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945.

Seoul and Washington have been at odds over a number of issues in recent years, including the desire of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to engage economically with the North, and a US demand that Seoul pay billions. more dollars to maintain his troops stationed in South Korea.

advertisement

Harris told international media in Seoul on Thursday that it would be best for South Korea to develop any plans to engage with North Korea through a joint working group set up with the United States to avoid any “misunderstanding.” “that could trigger sanctions.

That drew a rebuke from an official at the Presidential Blue House on Friday.

“It is very inappropriate for the ambassador to make such a mention in the media about the remarks of the host nation’s president,” the official said, speaking to the media on condition of anonymity.

Harris said South Korea was a sovereign nation and stressed that tourism is not prohibited by international sanctions imposed in the North. But he said some aspects of a tourism program could be endangered by sanctions.

A spokesman for the Union Ministry of the South, which deals with relations with the North, declined to comment specifically on Harris’ words but said “our policy regarding North Korea is under our sovereignty.”

Others criticized Harris more directly, with some even commenting on his Japanese-American heritage. Harris was born to a Japanese mother and an American father.

In an interview with a local radio, a ruling party lawmaker likened it to a “general governor” of the Japanese government during the colonial period.

Speaking Thursday, Harris also cited public comments about his legacy and the mockery of his mustache – despite the fact that many famous Korean historical figures had similar facial hair.

“My mustaches, for some reason, have become a point of attraction here,” Harris said at a briefing Thursday.

At a protest outside the US embassy in December, for example, activists threw mustache hairs from Harris’ face posters.

“I understand the historical animosity that exists between the two countries,” Harris said of the ongoing tensions between South Korea and Japan.

“But I’m not the Japanese-American ambassador to Korea – I’m the American ambassador to Korea.” (Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

advertisement