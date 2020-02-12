General Biraaro died Wednesday afternoon of Kampala hospital after a long battle with cancer (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – MP for Kyadondo East, Robert Kyagulany, led opposition leaders to mourn the former presidential candidate, General Benon Biraaro, who died Wednesday afternoon in Kampala hospital.

He said that General Biraaro had spoken to him like a father would speak to a son and that he was positive about the People Power movement.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of this valiant son from Uganda. General Biraaro, who was 61 years old at the time of his death, was not my contemporary, but he was a friend, “wrote the deputy.

Sometimes, “we met on the lake a few years ago. He was impressed that I tried to work hard and encouraged me to work even harder. He despised corruption and the corrupt. He believed that real wealth should come from sweat, not from cutting corners or making corrupt deals. He talked about integrity in leadership and encouraged our generation to be honest and diligent. Exceptionally, he not only spoke of integrity, but he also lived it, “added Kyagulanyi known by his Bobi Wine scene.

The 38-year-old MP said that news of General Biraaro’s death had found him far from the bustle of the city, in a quiet location, reflecting on the past, present and future of the city. Uganda.

“Today being my birthday, I had hoped to take advantage of the day to reflect on many things; especially the future of this country I love and what an additional role I can play individually to make our nation see better days. ”

Bobi Wine said that unlike many soldiers who abuse the uniform and use positions to amass wealth, General Biraaro has never been cited in a corruption scandal: “he died with his heritage intact”.

“When we launched the People Power Movement, he spoke positively of our role in the struggle for democracy and encouraged all the other forces of change not to be hostile to us, but rather to receive us with joy so that we do together the way forward. “

“His heart was firm, trusting in the Lord. He told us that if God decided to restore him to good health, he would receive him. But if God called him, he was ready to go. He told us that he had made peace with his Lord and Savior and was ready to meet him in eternal glory. He explained how he thought he had reached his goal on earth and had no regrets. As you can imagine, we went to see him down but returned inspired by this great man whose faith in God was not shaken even in a great illness. Again, he spoke to me like a father would speak to a son. He encouraged me, exhorted me and advised me. “

“I would like to send my sincere condolences to his family, relatives and friends. I also offer my condolences to the fraternity of the Ugandan Defense Forces for the loss of an honest soldier, a man who deserves to be imitated by the young generation of women and men in uniform. “

“Farewell, General. May your good works precede you. Till we Meet Again.”

