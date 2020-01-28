advertisement

January 28, 2020 Loren McDonald

On Monday, General Motors announced its plans to build fully electric trucks and SUVs, along with Cruise Origin, an electrically autonomous vehicle for sharing journeys at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The plant, which currently employs 900 people and produces the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala, will become the first and only specific GM plant to produce 100% electric electric vehicles. I spoke with GM leadership about the news. Some initial comments are below. More will come in a future article.

GM will invest a total of $ 2.2 billion in the conversion of the Hamtramck plant, with $ 800 million in supplier tools and other projects related to the launch of the new electric trucks. GM said production would begin at the end of 2021, but did not announce the brand under which the first fully electric pickup will be launched.

GM is planning a Super Bowl ad that could reveal whether the first new electric truck will be a Chevrolet, GMC or Hummer. In early January, rumors surfaced that the advertisement would include NBA star LeBron James who unveiled a new all-electric Hummer truck under the Hummer brand from GMC.

The press conference at the Hamtramck assembly plant was attended by dozens of officials, from the governor of Michigan to the local head of the United Auto Workers union. The announcement was received with great excitement in the community, not least thanks to the planned creation of 2,200 new production jobs.

More exciting for me and for the future of electric vehicle acceptance in the US and worldwide was GM’s clear and serious commitment to battery-powered electric vehicles. In several meetings I had with GM managers on charging infrastructure, production, battery research and senior leadership, it was clear that fully electric vehicles (BEVs) are no longer a “hobby” at GM.

In a private session, I and a handful of EV journalists had the opportunity to ask frank questions to GM President Mark Reuss.

Although he gave few details about the upcoming models, Reuss said that an EV platform known as BEV3 will form the basis for different BEVs in multiple GM brands, model types and segments. And perhaps most importantly, he said the EVs rolling off the Hamtramck assembly line will be profitable from day one. He also confirmed that unlike many older car manufacturers, GM would not produce new hybrids in the future and his strategy for electric vehicles is based on producing electric vehicles with only 100% battery.

One of my biggest ‘aha’ moments of the day was when I asked Reuss about the challenge to make GM dealers enthusiastic about selling EVs. Reuss shared that “two cars do not make an EV strategy,” meaning that with just one or two models on the lot, many dealers simply did not take EVs seriously. With a new focus and pipeline of multiple trucks and SUVs, it was now up to GM to make dealers believe in the future of EVs, Reuss said.

If a dealer carries one or two EVs, from a portfolio of a dozen or more vehicles, it is easy for dealers to pay little attention in principle. But show the dealers that you are serious, and reveal different BEVs in multiple brands and segments, and EVs are no longer considered “part-time”.

In a subsequent tour of GM’s Warren Tech Center, we had the opportunity to see current and future battery packs being tested and we also talked to Tim Grewe, director – Global Battery Cell Engineering & Strategy. Although I cannot share the name, GM will clearly expand its battery supply chain to include new companies outside of LG Chem to ensure that battery power is not a problem. Like many car manufacturers, GM investigates various emerging battery technologies, such as solid-state batteries, cobalt-free cells, recycling and reuse, and incorporates driving behavior and usage scenarios into optimizing battery size, configuration and technologies. Although encouraged about the future of solid-state batteries, Grewe sees that they might not become commercially viable for another 5 or 6 years.

In a future article I will elaborate on the conversations I could have with several GM managers and why I think that this time GM is serious about EVs with the development of its BEV3 platform.

GM provided airline tickets, accommodation and meals to enable Clean McDee donor Loren McDonald to tell this story.

Below you will find the full GM press release of the announcement.

Detroit-Hamtramck becomes GM’s first assembly plant 100 percent dedicated to electric vehicles

An investment of $ 2.2 billion will support 2,200 well-paid manufacturing tasks

DETROIT – General Motors’ vision of a fully electric future is more evident and gaining strength with a $ 2.2 billion investment in the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant for the production of a variety of fully electric trucks and SUVs. GM’s first all-electric truck will be a pick-up whose production is scheduled to start at the end of 2021. This is followed by the Cruise Origin, a shared, electric, self-driving vehicle unveiled by Cruise in San Francisco last week. Detroit-Hamtramck becomes GM’s first fully dedicated assembly plant for electric vehicles.

“With this investment, GM is taking a big step forward in realizing our vision for a fully electric future,” said Mark Reuss, GM president during a press event at the factory with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other local and national government officials. “Our electric pickup is the first of several electric truck variants that we will build in Detroit-Hamtramck in the coming years.”

When the plant is fully operational, this investment yields more than 2,200 well-paid US manufacturing tasks.

GM will also invest an additional $ 800 million in tooling for suppliers and other projects related to the launch of the new electric trucks.

Since the fall of 2018, GM has pledged to invest more than $ 2.5 billion in Michigan to market electric vehicles through investments in Orion assembly, GM battery lab in Warren, Brownstown and the announced direct investment in Detroit. Hamtramck.

The paint and body shops of the factory and the general assembly area will receive extensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyor belts, controls and tools.

GM’s joint venture with LG Chem – which is investing $ 2.3 billion to produce battery cells in Lordstown, Ohio – will supply battery cells for the electric vehicles produced in Detroit-Hamtramck.

An important driver of GM’s decision to make the commitment to Detroit-Hamtramck was the support that this project received from the state of Michigan.

“The support from the State of Michigan was a key element to make this investment possible,” Reuss added. “This investment helps ensure that Michigan remains at the epicenter of the global automotive industry as we continue our journey towards an electrified future.”

Detroit Hamtramck is currently working on one production shift and is building the Cadillac CT6 and the Chevrolet Impala. About 900 people work at the factory. As previously confirmed, the plant will be inactive for several months, starting at the end of February when the renovations begin.

The plant has built more than 4 million vehicles since it opened in 1985. Hourly employees at Detroit Hamtramck are represented by UAW Local 22.

