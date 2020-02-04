advertisement

Around 11:00 p.m. Monday, an atmosphere of unreality took hold in the Iowa caucuses. In the ballrooms of rented Des Moines hotels, candidates emerged from behind the scenes, smiled widely, declared the race “too close to call” (Elizabeth Warren words) and embarked on their original speeches. Joe Biden looked more energetic than he had been in weeks. The crowd of Bernie Sanders was noisy. Of course, no one knew if the race was too close to be called, because the app that constituency officials were supposed to use to deliver their results to Party headquarters had failed, and no one seemed to be able to contact the hotline d ’emergency. The candidates beat him and, after a year of warning about the urgent threats to American democracy posed by Donald Trump, gleefully ignoring the chaos that had engulfed their own party. Pete Buttigieg came out last, his crowd so raucous, and said, “Iowa shocked the nation.” Was it a recognition, even a wink, of the confusion surrounding the vote? Perhaps, but if it was, it was terribly subtle, because he then embarked on a victory speech. “Tonight, an unlikely hope has become an undeniable reality,” said Buttigieg. In truth, it was obviously deniable and perhaps not real at all. No one had counted the votes.

Two months before caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party had torn apart its previous plan to report caucus results – which asked constituency officials to call their counts – in favor of a mobile app. According to the Times, the app had never been tested statewide and had been developed in just two months, by a company with the beautifully disturbing name Shadow, Inc. Last night, once the application failed, constituency officials tried to call their votes, but were unable to reach the Party headquarters. The Iowa Democratic Party held a conference call with the campaigns and, when it became contentious, hung up on him. There was a report from Polk County that constituency presidents had been asked to take photos of the total votes (probably with their phones) and send them by SMS to the county party executive director, who planned to lead the images to the State Party headquarters. None of this seemed reassuring. A spokeswoman for the Iowa Democrats promised a resolution on Tuesday and insisted, perhaps a little disturbingly, on a “written record”. This phrase usually appears at the beginning of a mystery, not just before the end.

In the void, opportunist chaos reigned. Buttigieg’s campaign published a partial tab, saying that Buttigieg would win. Sanders’ campaign was sure that Sanders would do it. Warren’s campaign was not as confident, but it placed him in the top three, along with Buttigieg and Sanders, and called Biden “fourth far away”. Biden’s campaign published a letter saying it wanted “quality control” assurances before any results. have been released. Tuesday morning, Buttigieg was out of a cafe with the mayor of Nashua, New Hampshire. Had he won in Iowa? No one could say. The only result everyone seemed confident of was participation, which was not inspiring. The State party’s word was that about as many voters participated as in 2016 (one hundred and seventy thousand), when the democratic base was fairly apathetic, and much less than in 2008 (two hundred and forty thousand) , when Iowa voters were excited. It seems likely that it will still be the most salient outcome of the Iowa caucuses until later this week, when we know who won. Or think we know who won.

advertisement

Overnight, there seemed to be two separate stories – the unresolved question of who won and how much, and the administrative chaos of the vote itself. This morning, they seemed to have something to do with each other. For much of the past year, Democratic presidential candidates have stressed that the threats to democracy have become serious and that there is a need for systemic remedies. Almost all of the candidates insisted that the Republicans in Georgia did not deserve to win the governorate elections there in 2018 – that they had been robbed of Democrat Stacey Abrams – although they had not explained why they were so sure it was so. It has been proposed to expand the Supreme Court; to eliminate systematic obstruction; institute a national popular vote and abolish the Electoral College; extend openness to those who have been excluded, such as criminals; and request a state in Puerto Rico. Time and time again, when asked how they are going to make such broad changes to such a entrenched system, they have expressed confidence in the power of this fall’s presidential election. The coalition will be broad, the verdict will be decisive. There will be a wave.

Where is this wave? There was no evidence of this in Iowa. Not only was the total number of participants small, but in the last year of the campaign, no stars emerged. For Biden, the choice of the political establishment, the first signs were ominous. Support for Sanders, whose path to nomination depends on the historic voter turnout of young voters, seemed to be increasing in recent weeks, but his campaign had poured tens of millions of dollars into the latter stretch and made millions of phone calls in Iowa, and still the number of new voters was not exceptional. Whoever wins the primaries will try to run in the general election as a defender of popular democracy against Trump’s authoritarian instincts. But in Iowa the Democrats did not seem to be particularly democratic or particularly popular. “They can’t even run a caucus and they want to run the government,” Trump campaign president Brad Parscale happily tweeted. In Nashua, just seven days before the New Hampshire primary, Buttigieg refused to answer the questions shouted about why he had prematurely announced a victory. Was he the winner of the evening, and a favorite, or his loser, and also a runner? He did not know it. Like his party, he just made it fly.

advertisement