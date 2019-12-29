advertisement

Shakira is almost ready for her incredible presentation at the Super Bowl halftime show. It will take place on February 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Colombian sings with Jennifer Lopez in part-time, as announced last September, but Cardi B. and Lady Gaga also give concerts in parallel.

It is worth noting that the interpreter of “Before six” and JLo will be the first Latin American artists to direct the part-time Super Bowl show.

When there are only days left, her fans continue to filter unpublished images of their beginnings. if he had wavy black hair and had no surgery.

In the video, Shak introduces himself and begins to sing the song entitled “Magic”, the same name on which his first album was released when she was only 14 years old. This also included self-written songs.

Although the album did not do very well in the commercial part, everything would change years later and it has a high level of sales at the moment.

