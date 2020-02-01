advertisement

The United States said it would supply Belarus with all of the oil and gas after Russia cut back on the supply of the products to Eastern Europe.

“The United States wants to help Belarus build its own sovereign country,” Foreign Minister Pompeo said at a joint press conference on Saturday with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei.

“Our energy producers are ready to supply 100 percent of the oil they need at competitive prices. We are the largest energy producer in the world and you just have to call us. “

Belarus and Russia failed to reach an agreement on oil supply, and Moscow stopped supplying oil before sending limited deliveries earlier this month. Belarus started buying gas from Norway last month.

Makei told reporters that Belarus would welcome greater US participation in his country.

“We would welcome the more active role of the United States here in Belarus and take into account the importance and role of the United States in the world arena. We are very interested in the American business coming to Belarus and working fairly actively, ”he said at the press conference.

Pompeo’s visit was the first time that a U.S. Secretary of State had traveled to Belarus for 26 years.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Belarusian Secretary of State Vladimir Makei will arrive in Minsk on February 1, 2020 for a joint press release. (Sergei Gapon / AFP via Getty Images)

“This visit is clear evidence that Belarusian and American relations are becoming more active, and we believe the visit must give new impetus to the normalization of relations between the two countries,” said Makei, adding that he had hoped Improving relations between countries also means bringing ambassadors back after a twelve-year hiatus.

Belarus, a former Soviet state, declared independence in 1991 days after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It has around 9.5 million inhabitants and is located next to Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.

Pompeo noted that the United States was one of the first countries to recognize Belarus’ independence, and that the Americans continued to fight for the country’s independence. He said he had spoken to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko about “overcoming some of the obstacles that will make it easier for American companies to enter this market and stressed the need for a level playing field.”

“The accession of the World Trade Organization, the increased development of the private sector and the legal and regulatory reforms will help Belarus to unlock its trade potential and secure its own sovereignty,” he added.

Pompeo is on a trip to five countries. Belarus marks the middle of the trip. Pompeo plans to travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the coming days.

Pompeo stopped in front of Belarus in Ukraine to declare US support for Ukraine in the country’s fight against Russian separatists in the eastern region of Donbass.

“We will continue to advocate a diplomatic solution to the Russia-led conflict in eastern Ukraine, and we will continue to provide financial support for Ukraine’s security.” We will never accept anything less than the full restoration of Ukraine’s control over its territory, ”said Pompeo, partially referring to Russia’s annexation of Crimea to the Obama administration.

