advertisement

All 195 American passengers evacuated on a charter flight from Wuhan, China, are quarantined in California to check if they have received the deadly new strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. health authorities said on January 31.

The regulation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was the first of its kind in around 60 years.

advertisement

“Although we recognize that this is an unprecedented move, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat,” said CDC’s Nancy Messonnier in a conference call on Friday.

“We are preparing as if this is the next pandemic,” she said.

The quarantine will last 14 days from the departure date of the passengers in Wuhan, where the infectious disease first appeared on January 29. They currently live in the living quarters of March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, 60 miles from Los Angeles. The air force base is closely monitored around the clock.

County health officials have issued a quarantine order for one of the passengers who tried to leave the previous day, a statement said.

The officials said they were waiting for the results of the laboratory tests, but gave the order as a precaution.

The passengers were initially subjected to 72 hours of voluntary medical observation. So far, no one has been identified with the virus.

However, Messonnier emphasized that a negative test for the corona virus does not prove that the person is “out of danger”, nor does it guarantee that the person will not develop symptoms later and transmit the virus to other people.

“These are Americans who clearly want to do the right thing and, unlike their experience in Wuhan, this is a much better scenario for them,” Martin Cetron, director of the CDC’s Global Migration and Quarantine Department, told reporters.

Six cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States. The sixth, a man from Chicago, Illinois, was the first person-to-person transmission case. The man’s wife had previously contracted the disease after traveling to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak on Thursday a global health emergency of public concern. Her main concern was the “spread of the virus to countries with weaker health systems” that are “poorly prepared”.

The State Department raised the travel warning for a visit to China from level three to level four – the highest level of warning – on Thursday, and warned US citizens not to travel to the country. A spokesman for the State Department told the Epoch Times on Friday that they would be arranging additional flights to help evacuate the remaining U.S. citizens in Wuhan.

“Because space is available, seats are reimbursed to US citizens,” the spokesman said.

Follow Eva on Twitter: @EvaSailEast. (TagsToTranslate) California

advertisement