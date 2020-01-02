advertisement

(ABC News) – Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Iranian elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. airstrike on a convoy near the airport in Baghdad late Thursday.

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis also died in the airstrike. Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for the Iraqi People’s Mobilization Force, confirmed this to ABC News.

The U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement to ABC News that it was responsible for the attack.

“At the President’s direction, the US military has taken decisive countermeasures to protect US personnel abroad by serving as Qasem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Iranian Corps Quds Force, a US-designated organization for foreign terrorists “killed,” says the statement. “General Soleimani actively developed plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and across the region.”

According to the Department of Defense, Soleimani and the Quds Force were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of members of the American and Coalition Service, and the wounding of thousands. In the past few months, he had staged attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, including the attack on December 27, killing and wounding additional American and Iraqi personnel. “

The strike “aimed to deter future Iranian plans to attack,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests around the world.”

Reuters had previously reported the deaths of Soleimani and al-Muhandis citing al-Assadi.

