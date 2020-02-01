advertisement

SHANGHAI / BEIJING – The United States and other countries tightened travel restrictions on January 31, and companies said they were facing supply problems with China’s coronavirus, the day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

With the increasing death toll in China, the United States warned Americans not to travel to the Asian country where the outbreak first occurred in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province.

Japan advised citizens to postpone non-urgent trips to China. The Iranian health minister has called for a ban on all travelers from China and the UK who have reported the first two cases of the virus.

Singapore said it would suspend entry for travelers with a recent travel history to China and visas for Chinese passport holders. The ban on Saturday also applies to transit travelers in Singapore, an important transport hub.

The Italian government decided to declare a state of emergency and stopped all air traffic to China after two Chinese tourists announced the first cases.

The outbreak could “have a global impact” and hit the supply chains, Moody’s said. “Global companies operating in the affected area could lose production through the evacuation of workers.”

Hyundai Motor announced that production of a South Korean sports utility vehicle will be discontinued this weekend to cope with a supply outage due to the virus outbreak. For the same reason, Sangyong Motor announced that it would shut down its plant in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek from February 4 to 12.

Home appliance manufacturer Electrolux issued a similar warning. Google from Alphabet Inc. and the Swedish company IKEA have already ceased operations in China.

“Do not travel to China because a new type of corona virus was identified in Wuhan for the first time,” the State Department on its website raises the warning for China to the same level as for Afghanistan and Iraq.

Hubei is in the virtual lock. According to a Reuters witness, people left and entered Hubei on foot across a bridge that spanned the Yangtze River.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China for its efforts and said WHO did not recommend travel or trade restrictions on Beijing. A WHO spokesman said keeping borders open prevents illegal or unofficial crossings.

There were no deaths outside of China, although 131 cases were reported in 23 other countries and regions.

WHO has reported at least eight human-to-human transmission cases in four countries: the United States, Germany, Japan, and Vietnam. Thailand said on Friday that there was also a human-to-human transmission.

Tourists leave the pharmacy in Myeong-Dong, Seoul, South Korea, on January 31, 2020 after buying masks to prevent coronavirus infection. (Heo Ran / Reuters)

Flights stopped, suspended

Some airlines, including Air France KLM SA, British Airways, German Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic, have stopped flying to mainland China. Others have cut flights.

Japan’s ANA Holdings announced plans to consider suspending China flights after the airline announced that bookings for February flights leaving China had halved.

Several foreign governments that evacuate Hubei citizens keep them in quarantine for the 14-day incubation period of the virus.

A plane with British and other Europeans left Wuhan on Friday, the British embassy said.

Japan has announced 14 specific cases against the virus, including compulsory hospitalization and the use of public funds for treatment, with 14 confirmed cases. It sent three flights to take citizens home.

The first of four planned flights home with South Koreans landed on Friday.

China is trying to bring its tourists stranded abroad back home. According to the state-run Volkszeitung, two flights were sent to Thailand and Malaysia on Thursday.

At least 15 Chinese municipalities and provinces have asked companies to extend the New Year holiday by a week until February 10.

Economists fear that the effects of the coronavirus could be greater than SARS, which killed around 800 people at an estimated cost of $ 33 billion for the global economy, given that China’s share of the global economy is now much larger.

As new cases are reported abroad, an anti-China mood is emerging in some places and manufacturers are trying to meet the demand for protective masks.

By Brenda Goh and Muyu Xu

