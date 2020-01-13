advertisement

Filming began on the fourth series of Unforgotten with Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

The award-winning drama will return to ITV with a new six-part series that traces a new investigation into another emotionally charged cold case murder.

BAFTA-nominated actors Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me) resume their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series 4.

The main actors will be joined by Sheila Hancock (New Tricks, Delicious), Susan Lynch (Killing Eve, Apple Tree Yard), Phaldut Sharma (Hanna, EastEnders), Liz White (Life On Mars, Ackley Bridge), Andy Nyman (Wanderlust, Peaky Blinders), Clare Calbraith (baptist, Little Boy Blue) and Lucy Speed ​​(Marcella, National Treasury).

Back in the cast are Peter Egan (Downton Abbey, Hold The Sunset), Alastair Mackenzie (Deep Water, Cold Feet), Carolina Main (Blood, Grantchester), Lewis Reeves (Oncle, Inspector George Gently) and Jordan Long (Prime Suspect 1973 , SS-GB).

The fourth series opens with the discovery of a dismembered body in a scrap yard, which, according to the team, has been stored in a domestic freezer for thirty years. A unique Millwall Football Club tattoo identifies the victim as Matthew Walsh, a young man in his twenties who disappeared in March 1990.

A full synopsis of Series 4 reveals: “The team quickly follows the purchase of the freezer from Robert Fogerty, but they are disappointed to learn that he recently died of a lonely and broken man. they discover a conviction of drinking and driving the same night, their victim, Matthew Walsh, disappeared and, curiously, there were four passengers in the car with him at the time.

“As the investigation progresses, we are introduced to Ram Sidhu and his wife Anna who are expecting their first baby together in London; Liz Baildon and his fiancée Janet who live in Cambridge; Fiona Grayson, her partner Geoff and their children in the Peak District and Dean Barton and his wife Marnie who live in Rochester with their disabled son, Jack, and his younger brother, Casper.

“All of them in their late forties, they seem to be in a good position, but the investigation has the potential to break their reputation, their family relationships and the lives they have built over the past 30 years.

“Meanwhile, after making the decision to retire from the police force for her mental health and well-being, Cassie faces an impossible dilemma when she learns that she is not entitled to the full pension unless she ends her 30 years of service Disappointed and angry with her superiors and the system, Cassie has to make the heartbreaking decision to return to work.

“Although her relationship with John is strengthening, she also faces difficult times with her son, who has returned home, and her father, Martin, who is struggling with early dementia.”

Writer Chris Lang said, “I’m so excited to bring the Unforgotten team back for a fourth series, as Cassie and Sunny face perhaps their most difficult case to date.

“Again, we’ve put together an amazing cast, and I can’t wait to see how the best actors of their generation start to bring my characters to life.”

The unforgettable series 4 will be broadcast on ITV.

A complete set of the Unforgotten 1 to 3 series is available here.

