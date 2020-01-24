advertisement

Unemployment in Palm Beach County hit a new all-time low in December when the unemployment rate dropped to 2.7%, the State Department of Labor said on Friday.

This is less than the all-time low of 2.8% to date, a mark that was reached in November. Deep unemployment at local and national levels poses challenges for employers of all kinds and has driven wages up.

In one example, Bank of America, the largest financial institution in Palm Beach County, raised the minimum wage from $ 17 to $ 20 an hour, said Fab Brumley, head of banking in the county.

“We think this worth living reward is very important,” said Brumley.

The public sector led the recruitment in Palm Beach County and added 3,000 jobs last year, partly due to the 2020 census lead-up. The financial sector expanded 2,100 jobs, and construction companies increased 1,600 jobs compared to December 2018.

In the past month, more than 720,000 people have been employed in the county. Less than 20,000 were officially unemployed.

To find scarce workers, employers searched job fairs and social media. Bosses have also raised wages and sweetened benefits, such as paid parental leave, employment experts say.

Employment growth in Palm Beach County has remained lukewarm, continuing a trend that continued during the 10-year recovery from the Great Recession. While the Florida job market created 2.4% more jobs, the growth rate in Palm Beach County was only 0.9%.

The nationwide unemployment rate has dropped to a seasonally adjusted 3%, a new record. Miami-Dade County, the state’s largest job market, had an unemployment rate of only 1.8%, the lowest in the state.

Even Florida’s weakest labor markets had unemployment rates that economists once considered full employment. Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 4.6%.

CareerSource Palm Beach County continued the labor shortage trend, stating that its job vacancy database again had more job vacancies than the county unemployed.

The most numerous job offers include jobs for nurses and retail employees.

In the midst of decades of economic expansion, unemployment rates have fallen nationally and in Florida. The US unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December, reaching a 50-year low.

As employers vie for workers, wage growth has started to accelerate. The average wage for American workers rose 2.9 percent from December 2018 to December 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

