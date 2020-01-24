advertisement

Kidman’s next limited series connects them with the creator of Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley, and the Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier.

Nicole Kidman returns to HBO this May as a woman in crisis for the upcoming limited series “The Undoing”, which has just released its first teaser. After seeing and listening to this disturbing first look at the series, Kidman will turn her teeth into a juicy psychological thriller based on the novel “You Should Have Known” by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Here is the official synopsis: “The limited series” The Undoing “features Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who lead the only life they have ever wanted. Overnight, a gap opens in their lives: a Violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. After a widespread and very public catastrophe and horrified at how she failed to follow her own advice, Grace has to dissolve one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family. “

The mini-series comes from the creator and writer David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), who also acts as a show runner, under the direction of Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, who also starred with Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea and Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas produced. “The Undoing” is Beer’s third known foray into the cinemas after John le Carré released a limited adaptation in 2016 for AMC, “The Night Manager” and their Netflix end-of-days thriller film “Bird Box” (2018). “

“The Undoing” is the second series from Nicole Kidman’s production “Shingle Blossom Films”, in which “Big Little Lies” also appeared. This series, which ended a second season last year, earned Kidman the 2017 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress A limited series or film for her bruise as Celeste Wright, an abused woman who tries to abuse her abusive husband (played by Alexander Skarsgård) to take control of her long life.

Kidman is as busy as ever after he has just appeared as Gretchen Carlson in the Oscar-nominated “Bombshell”. She is currently filming Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom” and also has “The Northman” The series “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “The Expatriates” by Blossom Films are also on the rise.

During the last TCA panel in Pasadena, Kidman dealt with this twisted new series. “The great thing about the show – and that really attracted me – is that it’s so curvy and nothing is what it seems,” said Kidman.

David E. Kelley added, “This particular piece, the subject and the core of denial in which these characters lived and lived, attracted me … The tendency that they all had to draw false stories about who they were, who theirs Partners were who people were in their lives and who created delusions that are surprisingly persistent. “

Watch the first teaser for “The Undoing”.

