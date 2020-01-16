advertisement

In David E. Kelley’s most recent play, the duo play a couple who live their best lives until a catastrophic death triggers a tragic chain of events.

There is good news for people who are afraid that HBO’s upcoming limited series “The Undoing” will be a half-hearted repeat of rejected “Big Little Lies” acts. The series with Nicole Kidman, designed and written by David E. Kelley, has a deep psychological core that makes it possible to tell stories that are difficult to tear yourself away from.

“Not knowing things is a fascinating part of human nature – when and what you believe and what you want to see,” Kidman said Wednesday morning at the TCA panel for “The Undoing” in Pasadena, CA.

It is a peculiar peculiarity of human behavior and “The Undoing” explores it for everything that is worth it. Inspired by the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel “You Should Have Known”, Kidman and co-star Hugh Grant Grace and Jonathan Fraser play a couple who live their best lives until a catastrophic death triggers a tragic chain of events, one of which they will probably never recover. The trailer shown in the TCA room marks Grace as a woman who can read people and their motivations, only to find that she lacks insight when applied to her own life.

“The great thing about the show – and that really attracted me – is that it’s so curvy and nothing is what it seems,” said Kidman. The actress added that it was difficult to explain because the gathered journalists were only given two episodes of the series and wanted to avoid spoilers.

“I was drawn to this particular piece, the subject and core of denial in which these characters lived and lived,” said Kelley. “The tendency that they all had to make false statements about who they were, who their partners were, who were people in their lives, and caused delusions that were surprisingly persistent.”

“We live in a world where the facts are the facts, but the story is better,” continued the writer. “It can also be true in relationships.”

But whether the central couple’s marriage is fraudulent or not, Grant is not yet ready to get the audience to think about his character and reject the idea that he is a bad guy. “You don’t know what you saw, whether I’m nice or bad,” the actor jokingly rebuked a journalist. “If you saw [Episode 2], I’m not quite as pretty as I appear in [Episode 1]. But you don’t know if I’m angry or not.”

That said, he’s not exactly opposed to putting on the black hat, unlike the white one. Grant described the characters he had played in the past six years as “consistently mean”. “Richard Curtis, who wrote all the romantic comedies that I [or many of them] made, always made him laugh that people thought I, Hugh, was That nice, crazy Englishman, because he knew exactly the opposite was the case, ”he continued. “It’s very nice to be closer to home.”

Indeed, one of Grant’s recent rogue attacks came in 2018 in the critically beloved role “Paddington 2”, which served as the sibling of 2015 villain, “Paddington”, played by no one else than Kidman. The connection did not go unnoticed, of course.

When asked if the couple had an opportunity to discuss Paddington between shots, Grant assured the room that he was “very close to us” while filming.

“We talked about Paddington before almost every scene,” quipped Kidman.

And when an ever-expanding media landscape is considering giving up and watching Paddington 2 exclusively for the rest of the year, you should know that Kelley understands and has tried to earn your precious screen time.

“The public has so much to see,” he said. “It’s a burden. Why you? Why should they adjust to you? We tried to stay true to this addictive quality. We know we have to go up to that level.”

For those who are ready to ride “The Undoing”, the limited series with six installments staged by Susanne Bier will be available for the first time in May.

