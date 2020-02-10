advertisement

The award-winning BAFTA The Undateables is looking for new competitors in Leicester and the county.

The show sent ripples across the country, starring people struggling to find love with learning disabilities or physical disabilities.

Channel 4 is scheduled to return in 2020 – and you, or someone you know, could be in the next episode, reports BirminghamLive.

An Undateables spokesperson said, “Once again, we will follow people with disabilities and those with various conditions through the ups and downs of their quest to find love.

“As with all previous series, we will explore and challenge some of the problems and obstacles encountered.

“’Betty’ will work with one or more introductory agencies who will find matches for their clients across the UK, based on what has been specified by that client in terms of common interests, tastes, dislikes and location.

“‘Betty’ will be closely involved in the twinning process and will work with agencies which will seek to provide presentations to people with and without disabilities.”

The spokesperson added: “If you wish to have the chance to meet your match and are interested in participating, contact us on 020 7290 0223. Alternatively, you can send us an email at undateables@betty.co.uk ”

