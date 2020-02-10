advertisement

If you watched the Oscars last night, you may have noticed a Samsung commercial for an unexpected product that officially does not exist. That is the Galaxy Z clamshell foldable, of course a phone that everyone who is aware of technical news is aware. The handset has appeared in a large number of leaks in recent weeks, including many hands-on videos. Apparently you can come across Z Flip units in some stores, if you’re lucky a few days before the official launch. The Galaxy Z Flip will be unveiled on Tuesday, alongside the Galaxy S20 series, and should be on sale in the US and other markets on February 14. But the Oscars ad from Samsung took only 30 seconds to confirm many of the recent leaks describing the new foldable.

The successor to the Galaxy Fold will have a considerably smaller footprint. The Z Flip is almost comparable to the Motorola Razr, a phone that is already for sale. However, when folded, the clamshell is quite bulky, as can be seen in the videos below.

The phone has a foldable glass display, which should be a significant improvement over the fold, as it increases the durability of the screen and prevents accidental scratches. However, the advertisement notes that the phone will have a fold in the screen, something we expect from foldable things, including Z Flip.

On the outside, a secondary display shows the battery life, time and messages. As you can see in the clip, it is a color screen and you can even accept or reject incoming calls.

The advertisement also confirms that the phone can be used in a laptop-like mode during video calls or when taking selfies. That means the hinge supports the unfolding of the phone at different angles.

The video does not tell us what the phone is called, what it costs and when it is launched. Instead, Samsung is teasing the launch event of 11 February. However, rumors revealed all those details. The Galaxy Z Flip should be on sale on February 14 for $ 1,400.

