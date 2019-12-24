advertisement

August now makes a number of different smart lock models, and you really can’t go wrong no matter which one you choose. However, if you are looking for much of the best slot in the company, this is the time to pull the trigger. Amazon’s big Christmas sale includes a great deal that brings the $ 280 August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Wi-Fi Bridge down to just $ 149.99 and the lowest point ever. However, this price will not be long, so be sure to grab one in the sale while you can.

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately); Requires 110 to 240 volts

Control and monitor your door everywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control access without keys and keep track of who is coming and going, all from your phone

Make sure you are safe with Door Sense. Only August has Door Sense to tell you if your door is properly closed and locked

Always know who is coming and going. Follow activity at home with a 24/7 Activity Feed and requires smartphones with iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher)

Save your existing lock and keys. Easy to attach to your existing night lock; use your existing keys at any time

Automatically locks behind you and unlocks as you approach. Installation afterwards works with most standard single-cylinder night shots

Simple, do-it-yourself installation. Install in just 10 minutes with just a screwdriver

Simply speak to lock your door. Tell Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant to operate your August Smart Lock Pro + Connect

Certified Z Wave Plus product for the home. Works with Z Wave, the leading wireless technology for security and home control products. Works with the free August app

Note: Refer to the PDF with the name “Other Content” below for information on product compatibility and installation instructions for use

