The second half of season six of “Bojack Horseman” lands on Netflix today. These are the very last episodes of the tragicomedy that made us laugh, cry and feel every emotion in between.

The hit Netflix series sees the voice of Will Arnett Bojack Horseman. The 90’s sitcom star ‘Horsin’ Around ‘is desperately trying to rejuvenate his career.

We also follow others in Bojack’s life such as his agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), the negro Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie), best friend Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul) and the frenzy Mr Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins).

Populated by humans and anthropomorphic animals, it’s funny but also thoughtful and tragic, looking at depression, addiction, abuse and sexism among a lot of subjects and problems.

In the last few episodes, the question arises whether our protagonist can really change and leave his past behind. And can his friends also find their own sense of stability and happiness?

If you are a fan, we wonder if you know your trivial ‘Bojack Horseman’ well. We have ten questions, taken from the series. Good luck (and not cheating)!

The six seasons of ‘Bojack Horseman’ are now on Netflix.

