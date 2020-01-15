advertisement

The heads of state and government of the United Kingdom, Germany and France have announced that they will abide by the Iranian nuclear deal of 2015 and urge Tehran to abide by it after the back and forth strikes between Iran and the United States.

“Despite increasingly difficult circumstances, we have worked hard to maintain the agreement,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

advertisement

“It is important that Iran fully respects its commitments under the agreement. We are deeply concerned about the measures Iran has taken against its commitments since July 2019. These measures must be reversed. We reserve all provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPoA) to preserve it and resolve the issues related to Iran’s implementation of its JCPoA commitments within its framework, ”the statement said.

Their statement comes after Iran has announced that it will reduce its nuclear deal commitments following the U.S. airstrike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January. In the midst of heightened tensions, Iran shot American soldiers at two Iraqi air bases and injured no one before shooting down a Ukrainian International Airlines plane, killing 176 people.

President Donald Trump and his government have argued that the 2015 nuclear deal, in which Iran should restrict its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, has given the regime more funding and the ability to increase terrorism in the Middle East. Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both said Soleimani was planning on ordering his death before he attacks US assets in the region.

“We need to combat common concerns, diplomatically and sensibly, about Iran’s destabilizing regional activities, including those related to its missile program,” the European heads of state said.

But on January 10, Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a series of new sanctions against eight Iranian officials and Iranian manufacturing.

“Today’s sanctions are part of our commitment to stop the Iranian regime’s worldwide terrorist activities,” the White House said when the new sanctions were announced, adding that they would continue until the regime finishes financing global terrorism and is committed to never owning nuclear weapons. “

“The United States will continue to counteract the destructive and destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime. Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. These punitive economic sanctions will continue until the Iranian regime changes its behavior. The United States is ready with everyone who strive to make peace, ”Trump said in a statement of his own.

advertisement