LONDONR – The British Foreign Office confirmed on Saturday that the country’s ambassador to Tehran was briefly arrested by Iranian authorities, condemning the arrest as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Earlier, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that British envoy Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours outside Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.

“The arrest of our Ambassador to Tehran without cause or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation it brings, or take steps to discourage tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward,” Raab said. .

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

