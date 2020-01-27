advertisement

Bobi Wine speaking to his supporters at his Magere home on Saturday (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Uganda’s most influential member of parliament, representing East Kyadondo, Robert Kyagulanyi, well known as Bobi Wine, laughed at the government’s offer to give him security by saying that the Ugandans will protect him.

It was shortly after Obiga Kania, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs told the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Home Affairs that Bobi wine is an asset and therefore must be protected.

“It is the duty of security at this time to see where Bobi Wine is located. Whether they do it openly or secretly, they have to do it because Bobi wine is an asset in this country. when he reaches the point of nomination, that is, when the IGP enters and says now “you must be surrounded by this security, you cannot sleep in such and such a place”, said Kania earlier.

However, when he met his supporters at his Magere home on Saturday, January 25, lawmakers said the government likely intends to offer him security like the one they offered his driver Yasin Kawuma, who was shot dead in Arua in August 2018.

“I saw them say that Bobi wine will be secured by force, whether he likes it or not. You want to give me the security you gave Abiriga? Do you want to give me the same security you gave the late Kirumira? Joan Kgezi? Did you give me that security and it started with Yasin Kawuma? Said Bobi Wine.

He added, “You have a minister who can even call the president, but she also cries for wanting to kill her. I didn’t hear them talk about giving security. “

Bobi Wine also warned the government if he planned to attack him, saying the Ugandans would stand up to protect him.

