The Alberta government does not plan to avoid controversy over the travel expenses of a Calgary city councilman by launching its own investigation.

The office of Minister of Municipal Affairs Kaycee Madu showed on Wednesday that despite calls from the opposition to investigate some of the Councils. Joe Magliocca’s spending, the province intends to leave the matter to the city to address.

Magliocca has apologized for the “errors” in his expenses, which were obtained by Postmedia through a Freedom of Information request, and said he paid about $ 2,100 in hosting costs he incurred at the Canadian Federation of Municipalities conference. last year.

Eight politicians, whose names appeared on Magliocca’s travel expenses from the Quebec city conference, say they did not eat with him, including two listed as having a one-on-one meal.

On Tuesday, the city’s integrity commissioner withdrew from an investigation into Magliocca’s spending claims, citing a “social lunch” he had with the councilor last year. Integrity Commissioner Sal LoVecchio had a $ 163 lunch with Magliocca in the summer of 2019, and the adviser paid and spent the meal on his ward budget.

The incident has prompted calls from NDP MLA Joe Ceci, a former Calgary city councilor, for the UCP government to begin its investigation.

The opposition has argued that the discrepancies in Magliocca’s spending warrant the use of a provision in the Municipal Government Act that allows the minister of municipal affairs to order an inquiry into the conduct of a councilor.

But Madu press secretary Timothy Gerwing said on Wednesday that the province would stay out of it.

“According to the MGA, municipalities are required to draft their own codes of conduct for the council. If a councilor is found to be in violation of his / her local code, it is up to the municipality to follow sanctions,” Gerwing said in a statement.

“We are confident that Calgary can manage itself on these issues.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney told reporters Tuesday that municipalities should take care of such investigations inside, adding that he did not know about questions related to Magliocca’s spending.

“I think this is a matter for the Calgary city council. I’m actually not aware of this issue,” Kenney said.

“I would encourage all city councils to have proper spending rules, expense management and whoever can do the spending, they must be accepted and properly represented according to the rules. We certainly we have it at provincial levels. “

After LoVecchio said he would withdraw from the city’s probe, Coun. Jyoti Gondek began drafting an urgent movement announcement demanding a process to see Magliocca’s spending. They formed. Jeff Davison added that he sees the episode as proof that the watchman is not independent and cannot continue in his role.

“You have now cast doubt on any investigation currently underway. We need to push the reset in this direction and deal with this issue quickly and quickly,” Davison said.

The commissioner is responsible for investigating and adjudicating potential ethics issues related to the city council.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said he agreed to LoVecchio withdraw after announcing his lunch with Magliocca.

“He did the right thing to absolve himself, but it should never have been a private lunch with Joe to begin with. There has to be a separation,” Bratt said. “He may say it was a social gathering, but it’s still not something you want to do. “

Bratt added that it would not necessarily be a conflict of interest if LoVecchio shared a meal with Magliocca while attending a public event packed with numerous attendees.

“But one-on-one private lunch? No. That’s not something that should happen and he should know better,” Bratt said.

