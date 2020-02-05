advertisement

A new UCLA forecast offers positive prospects for the office, industrial and multi-family markets in California. However, retailers are likely to lag behind the 2019 Christmas season due to increasing online competition and a weaker than expected start.

According to the Allen Matkins / UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey, the economy is expected to decline in 2020, but property developers are optimistic about commercial property in 2022.

advertisement

With the exception of retail, respondents believe that 2022 will be at least as good as 2019 in any market.

Bed Bath & Beyond will close 40 stores this year as the company struggles to keep up with competitors such as Walmart and Target as well as the Amazon and Wayfair online sites. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, file)

The report will be released on Wednesday, February 5. However, experts who were involved in the preparation of the study offered their findings in advance via video clip.

“2022 is considered a growing season,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, director and senior economist at UCLA Anderson Forecast. “Developers see a growing market and improve market conditions.”

Highlights of the report:

office market – While recent surveys indicated that the office market peak was reached in the current cycle, the latest survey suggests confidence will return by 2022. Panellists were optimistic about East Bay, Orange County and San Diego. Rents would rise faster than inflation, while vacancy rates would be lower than today. In the markets of San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, optimism is limited to rental prices, with the occupancy rate falling only slightly.

– While recent surveys indicated that the office market peak was reached in the current cycle, the latest survey suggests confidence will return by 2022. Panellists were optimistic about East Bay, Orange County and San Diego. Rents would rise faster than inflation, while vacancy rates would be lower than today. In the markets of San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles, optimism is limited to rental prices, with the occupancy rate falling only slightly. industry market – Survey participants see no decline in the glowing industrial market between now and 2022. Activities in Northern California and the Inland Empire are expected to remain at the same level as they are today, while the Los Angeles market is forecast to improve further. The improvement is due to a lack of space near the ports and the feeling that the current decline in trade is only temporary. The expansion of the Los Angeles industrial market is being driven by the implementation of multi-story buildings with robotics and new technology productivity improvements in skyscraper management.

– Survey participants see no decline in the glowing industrial market between now and 2022. Activities in Northern California and the Inland Empire are expected to remain at the same level as they are today, while the Los Angeles market is forecast to improve further. The improvement is due to a lack of space near the ports and the feeling that the current decline in trade is only temporary. The expansion of the Los Angeles industrial market is being driven by the implementation of multi-story buildings with robotics and new technology productivity improvements in skyscraper management. Retail market – While the last survey showed a glimmer of hope for a moderate recovery in retail, sentiment in this area returned to pessimism. This is partly due to an increase in online shopping and a slow start to the 2019 Christmas shopping season. While retail building is expected to decrease by 2022, there is still some activity. Some of the panelists in the Bay Area and Southern California have started – more than expected – new retail development or restructuring projects last year, and a corresponding percentage of panelists expect to start at least one new project this year.

– While the last survey showed a glimmer of hope for a moderate recovery in retail, sentiment in this area returned to pessimism. This is partly due to an increase in online shopping and a slow start to the 2019 Christmas shopping season. While retail building is expected to decrease by 2022, there is still some activity. Some of the panelists in the Bay Area and Southern California have started – more than expected – new retail development or restructuring projects last year, and a corresponding percentage of panelists expect to start at least one new project this year. Multi-family market – The expectations of the multi-family market this time continue the trends of the last surveys. The markets in Southern California expect the construction boom to continue. There is consistent optimism in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego as interest rates have dropped and credit conditions are not changing significantly.

Allen Matkins, a California-based law firm that works with and supports real estate developers and lenders, worked with UCLA to prepare the commercial real estate report.

Rick Miltmore, a partner of the company, said the negative pressure on the retail space was a good sign for the region’s industrial market as the demand for more warehouse space was very high.

Nickelsburg agreed and said he expected many existing warehouses to be converted to multi-story facilities.

“The industrial space in Los Angeles is becoming increasingly valuable,” he said.

Heather Riley of Allen Matkins Parner said forecasts for the region’s apartment building market are looking good.

“Now that nationwide pension monitoring is complete, people are a little more certain that I think they were missing,” she said. “I think that certainty has given developers more clarity.”

Assembly Bill 1482 limits annual rent increases to 5% compared to inflation, which, according to Nickelburg, is more than twice what investors receive from treasury bills.

“This is not a bad return,” he said. “We expect more apartment buildings in the next three years.”

However, according to Riley, developers will find it difficult to find enough skilled workers to do the work.

“The big problem right now is work,” she said. “Most people who do this kind of work are completely overcrowded. They have so many businesses that they can’t keep up and there are no more people to come. “

Elizabeth Wilgenburg, another partner of Allen Matkins, said the office markets were strong as inventories had run out since 2010 when development came to a standstill.

advertisement