advertisement

CARSON – The gold badge on the front of their jerseys and the gold star above the team’s crest to complement the three that were already there … these are just symbols. The U.S. women’s national soccer team has won four world championships, two in a row, and is as dominant in its field as any team in any sport.

Satisfied? No.

advertisement

When they celebrated a 4-0 win over Mexico on Friday night to secure a spot at the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the festival was minimal. And it’s not difficult to understand why. There is enough internal competition on this list that motivation should never be a problem.

It may be a bit of an exaggeration to say that American reserves are the second best team in the world. But maybe not. Canada will have a tougher competition in the final of Sunday’s CONCACAF regional qualifier than Mexico in the semi-finals, but the standard is the standard.

“We compete all the time,” said midfielder Julie Ertz late Friday night. “I wouldn’t say it’s more or less (between games or exercises). I think it’s every game, every game, every workout the same. It’s very intense and we take it very seriously. We have a standard, to which we hold on to ourselves and ourselves.

“It’s competitive. Training is really competitive. I mean everyone is fighting for a place too. And the nice thing about it – I think we saw it both here (in this tournament) and at the World Cup, but only … the versatility and rotation of being able to rotate so many players and players who come in and make a giant impact. ”

It was seen on Friday night. The Americans took a 2-0 lead in the first 14 minutes of the game, but seemed to be a big gap in the middle of the game. The substitutions by Lindsey Horan, Lynn Williams and Christen Press in the last third of the game sparked, and Press scored the last goal of the evening and prevailed against Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado.

“The competition they have here in the US, the number of options they have, I think any training is likely to be tougher than many of their games,” said Mexico coach Chris Cuellar. “So if you train at this level and have this type of competition, it will be a little easier in the game. You see it today. They pull the players out, put new legs on, push and score an incredible goal. It is difficult to deal with. ”

There is tangible motivation. The United States could be the two-time defending champion of the World Cup, but the Rio 2016 Olympics left a blemish in a quarter-final loss to Sweden after penalties in which the Americans no longer had a medal after winning the gold medals in London (2012) , 2008) and Athens (2004).

A number of players on the current squad were not in Rio. But their experienced teammates will surely add to them if they haven’t already.

“We didn’t want to take anything for granted,” said 36-year-old Carli Lloyd, who wore the captain’s armband on Friday evening and had a new retirement under new coach Vlatko Andonovski after she was frustrated by a reduced role under Jill Harris at last year World Cup in France.

“Obviously, 2016 didn’t go as we had imagined. There is hunger, there is desire, and then we have back to back on our back. It hasn’t been done yet. We have a lot of things (on the Game), a lot of pressure. But that’s what makes it so special and great. ”

If you want to develop a source of motivation, this is the following: No team has ever won the World Cup and Olympic Games in two consecutive years. The United States has won at least one of the two in all six 1995 cycles, but now this group can make history.

But you have the impression that you do not need such external motivation.

“Our decreases (in terms of motivation and competitiveness) are like micro-decreases because we are so psychological,” said Megan Rapinoe. “We probably have the feeling that there is a slight decrease in the area. It is difficult to keep up with it all the time. People have a bad day or sometimes they are tired or whatever.

“But as soon as it starts to ebb, it’s like,” Oh, no. No way. That does not happen. “We are all primarily accountable to each other. It never has to come from anyone else, from any trainer, or anything else. It doesn’t even have to be a bad performance. We can go out and smash a team and still not be happy with it. It’s just in our DNA, I think. ”

These standards and achievements have created their own monster, so to speak. These women will ride this monster for as long as they can.

Also, think of the number of AYSO-aged girls who gather to watch them play, wave their flags, paint their faces, and wear their jerseys. It is the embodiment of a fairly powerful legacy, and maybe it is also a form of motivation.

Think about it. The women show the girls what is possible. And the girls are a visible reminder that women play for something much bigger than themselves.

advertisement