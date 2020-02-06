advertisement

If you’re looking for a break after the U.S. women’s national soccer team won the FIFA World Cup, it hasn’t happened yet.

After the first three games of the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament, the USA showed no signs of slowing down.

advertisement

The United States defeated Haiti (4-0), Panama (8-0) and Costa Rica (6-0). (Fox Sports 1) at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The first game was against Canada at 4 p.m. (Fox Sports Plus).

The winners qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games, later this year in Japan, as the two representatives of CONCACAF. You will also face Sunday at 3pm. for the regional championship.

“We see her as one of the top competitors we face in CONCACAF,” said US striker Christen Press about Mexico. “Our mindset in many of these games, including the upcoming game, is to really force our strengths on opponents.”

The United States have scored goals from eight different players in their first three games. Lindsey Horan leads the attack with five goals and Press has four. Jessica McDonald, Lynn Williams and Samantha Mewis have two. Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Carli Lloyd each have one.

“We believe that in the system we are building, we can really dictate the game and that it is also about being on the defensive and defensive side of everything on our side,” said Press.

Mexico was runner-up in Group B and defeated Jamaica (1-0) and St. Kitts and Nevis (6-0) before losing 2-0 to Canada.

Mexico is facing a major challenge. The US has a 36-1-1 lead over Mexico.

The USA, the world’s best-placed team, has a squad with 18 out of 20 players from the 2019 World Cup team.

“We did a lot of hard work,” said US defender Becky Sauerbrun before the tournament started. “After the year we were in last year, it was nice to take a break and train the things you need to get together individually and then as a team and work on different things.”

This is the first competition for the USA under the new coach Vlatko Andonovski, who replaced Jill Eliis.

“Each team will pose different challenges for us,” he said at the start of the tournament. “Each team will be ready to challenge us in different ways.”

The USA is in an interesting situation at the beginning of the year. Unlike the men’s national team, women only had a training camp to prepare for this competition. After Sunday, attention will soon turn to the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team tournament that will be held in Spain, Japan and England next month.

“It is really important not to miss a game,” said Sauerbrun. “I believe that when every team is on their best day they can beat any other team so you can’t look at the next game. Whatever the result, close it and move on to the next away. ”

In the second game, Canada, led by Christine Sinclair, meets Costa Rica.

Sinclair has 186 career goals, surpassing Abby Wambach’s 184 record.

Canada reached the round of 16 at last year’s World Cup and the semi-final in 2015.

Canada defeated St. Kitts and Nevis (11-0), Jamaica (9-0) and Mexico.

advertisement