TAIPEI – A U.S. warship that sailed across the Taiwan Strait on January 16, the island’s Department of Defense announced, less than a week after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election to the island after a landslide on a platform against China.

The ship sailed north through the sensitive waterway, and the Taiwanese forces monitored it throughout the trip.

“People can rest easily,” he added.

Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and Beijing has never ruled out using force to take control of the island. The narrow Taiwan Strait that separates the island from China is a common source of voltage.

Before the Taiwan elections last Saturday, China crossed the waterway twice with its latest aircraft carrier, the Shandong.

Taiwan denounced this as an attempted intimidation.

The U.S. Navy said that the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, USS Shiloh, had completed a cross-strait transit, with no details. The United States has conducted sporadic missions across the strait in the past two years.

Washington has no formal relationship with Taiwan, but is legally required to provide the island with self-defense resources and is its primary source of weapons.

By Ben Blanchard

