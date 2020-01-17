advertisement

WASHINGTON – As the 2020 race heats up, the Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a dispute involving the complex US presidential election system focusing on Electoral College voters being free to break promises. their to support the candidate who wins the popular vote of their state, an act that could last an election.

The Supreme Court will receive appeals in two cases – from Washington State and Colorado – including voters who decided to vote in the Electoral College process for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 even though she won the popular vote in their states.

Judges will determine whether so-called untrustworthy voters have the discretion to cast the Electoral College votes as they see fit or whether states may impose fines including fines. The issue is expected to be discussed in April and decided by the end of June.

President Donald Trump is seeking re-election Nov. 3, with a field of Democrats seeking the nomination of their party to challenge him. His administration did not occupy a party in any case.

The dispute involves the US presidential election system set out in the US Constitution in which the winner is determined not by garnering a majority of national popular votes but by securing a majority of electoral votes that are distributed in the 50 US states. and the District of Columbia.

Individuals who serve as Electoral College voters – usually party loyalists – cast these votes. All states, with the exception of Maine and Nebraska, have a winner-take-all system giving all constituents the presidential candidate who wins the state popular vote.

The number of voters in each state is the sum of its two US senators and the number of its members in the House of Representatives, based on population size. The District of Columbia, which is not a state, has been given three constituencies.

Typically a formality overlooked, the Electoral College gained more prominence after the 2016 election, when 10 voters cast ballots for someone other than their party’s candidate. This was an extremely high number of unbelievable voters and could change the outcome in five of the previous 58 US presidential elections, according to legal documents in one of the appeals filed with the Supreme Court.

STEP PEOPLE VOTE

Trump defeated Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a margin of 304 to 227 Electoral College votes despite losing the nationwide popular vote by about 3 million votes. Voters with no confidence can change the outcome of the Presidential Election with thin Electoral College boundaries.

Voters vow to vote for their party’s candidate if that person wins the popular state vote. At stake are laws requiring voters to follow these promises.

While 32 states and the District of Columbia have such laws, a small number enforce them by removing and replacing voters with no confidence, or in some cases, imposing penalties.

In both the Colorado and Washington cases, the plaintiffs were constituents who had been sanctioned by the state for rejecting Clinton’s electoral vote as expected, as she had won the popular vote of both states.

The plaintiffs objected to the sanctions, saying they were deprived of their rights under Article II of the Constitution, as well as its 12th amendment, which outlines the process of the Electoral College.

In Colorado, a voter, Micheal Baca, was replaced and his vote was canceled when he asked to vote for Republican John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio. A federal judge dismissed Baca’s challenge, but the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit last year, concluding that Baca’s constitutional rights had been violated.

The state of affairs in Washington arose after three unfaithful voters voted for former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, a moderate Republican, instead of Clinton. They were fined $ 1,000 for their opposition, which they called the first such conviction in US history. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 approved the fines.

Colorado and Washington state voters appealed their cases to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

