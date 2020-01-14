advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a lower court ruling that allowed a lawsuit against managers of a retirement fund for IBM Corp employees amid allegations that officials failed to disclose that IBM business microelectronics was overrated.

The judges sent the case back to the United States District Court of Appeals in New York based in New York for further legal analysis. IBM is not a defendant in the lawsuit filed in federal court in New York by plaintiffs who were participants in IBM’s retirement plan.

IBM welcomed the decision, company spokesman Douglas Shelton said.

“This case has significant implications for businesses’ ability to deliver strong employee share ownership plans and for employees, across industries, to invest in their companies,” Shelton said in a statement.

Participants in IBM’s retirement plan have said that in 2013 the company’s microelectronics division was suffering losses, though IBM said at the time it was valued at $ 2 billion.

The plaintiffs said the IBM Retirement Plans Committee, which oversaw the fund, knew or should have known that the business was overvalued and made statements to reduce the risk of an artificially high share price and a painful correction once problems in the units were made public. The committee members included senior executives at IBM.

IBM sold the microelectronics business a year later at a significant loss, causing a drop in the company’s share price. IBM paid GlobalFoundries Inc. $ 1.5 billion to take over the money-loss unit, and announced that it would receive a $ 2.4 billion summary of its total asset value, as well as $ 800 million of other unspecified costs. The company’s share price later fell to more than $ 12.00 a share, more than 7% of its value.

The plaintiffs sued the committee and its members in 2015. A federal judge dismissed the appeal in 2016. The 2nd Circuit in 2018 revived the litigation, prompting the retirement plan committee to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in a signed decision, said unanimously that some of the main arguments put forward in the case must first be considered by the lower court.

The IBM dispute was a follow-up to a 2014 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that a lawsuit filed by employees against the Third Bancorp for placing the company’s shares in its work retirement plan before the housing downturn can move forward.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)

