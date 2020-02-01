advertisement

The US Senate voted 51:49 against the appointment of witnesses to impeachment proceedings against Donald a Trump on Friday, a major setback for the Democrats.

However, a final vote on the dismissal of the president has been postponed.

Despite the Democrats’ hope earlier this week that several Republicans would walk the aisle and summon witnesses after the allegations of former national security advisor John Bolton surfaced, only two Republicans – Mitt Romney from Utah and Susan Collins from Maine – voted in favor, witnesses to call. Democrats needed at least four Republicans to cross the aisle, but two major senators – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander – announced they would oppose the idea of ​​calling witnesses before the vote.

The development means that the impeachment process is coming to an end and Trump is expected to be acquitted.

Developments came when the New York Times reported new details of Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine contained in an upcoming book by Mr. Bolton. In particular, the article alleged that Trump instructed Mr. Bolton, in the presence of senior advisers, including chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and lawyer for President Pat Cipollone, to gather harmful information about Democrats from the Ukrainian government between Mr. Trump two months before the infamous July call and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whereupon the impeachment investigation was opened.

While Democrat Adam Schiff cited the new information when he made the final statement by the house’s impeachment authorities on Friday afternoon, the revelations did not move the mind.

Ms. Murkowski disappointed Democrats’ hopes of joining Senate colleagues Romney and Collins, and made a statement just at the beginning of the Senate session confirming that she would not vote for the witnesses.

“The house decided to send impeachment articles that were rushed and flawed,” she said. “I don’t think that continuing this process will change anything. It’s sad for me to admit that Congress as an institution has failed.”

Other Republicans doubled their support for Mr. Trump when they entered the Senate Chamber. This could be the last impeachment session.

Senator Marco Rubio said he was unwilling to remove the president from office for his actions. “Just because actions comply with an impeachment standard, it is not in the country’s best interest to remove a president from office,” he said, adding that a vote to remove Mr. Trump “is extraordinary and potentially irreparable harm to ours President would wreak already divided nation. “

