US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that if General Qassem Suleimani is killed by a U.S. military drone on Friday, the U.S. could attack 52 Iranian locations if provoked.

Trump, who tweeted from his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Saturday, wrote, “Let this serve as a warning that if Iran attacks Americans or American assets, we will target 52 Iranian locations ( the 52 American hostages taken represent many years ago, some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture, and these goals and Iran itself will be hit very quickly and very hard, ”he said. “The United States no longer want threats.”

His remarks relate to the 52 U.S. citizens who were taken hostage at the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979 after tens of thousands marched in Iraq over Iranian military commander Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Saturday. Both were killed in a US drone attack on a convoy that left Baghdad International Airport.

The incident has raised fears that the US and Iran may be heading for a military confrontation in the Middle East. Tehran has vowed to avenge the murder of Suleimani – the head of the Quds elite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and one of the state’s most important military commanders.

Mr Trump, who will return to Washington from Mar-a-Lago where he later spent the Christmas holidays later on Sunday, ordered the drone attack last week, but claimed that he had taken the action “to stop a war”.

“We have done nothing to start a war,” he said in a hastily called press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

However, he also warned that he was willing and willing to “do whatever it takes” when American interests are threatened.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been telling US allies about the strike in the past few days, criticized European countries for not supporting the American decision.

“The Europeans weren’t as helpful as I wanted them to be,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “The British, the French, the Germans all have to understand that what we did – what the Americans did – saved lives in Europe too.”

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will travel to Washington on Thursday.

nuclear business

Relations between the United States and its European allies have been tense with Iranian policies since the United States decided to withdraw from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

The Trump administration’s latest comments came when rockets were launched in Baghdad on Saturday, including in the Green Zone near the U.S. Embassy. No victims were reported.

Iranians march on the streets of the northwestern city of Ahvaz to pay homage to General Qasem Soleimani. Photo: Hossein Mersadi / Fars News / AFP

The Friday airstrike, which killed one of Iran’s best-known personalities, was the culmination of days of tension between the United States and Iran after an attack on a U.S. site in Iraq on December 27, in which an American contractor died , The US accused an Iranian-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, of attacking and then began strikes in places where more than two dozen people were killed. After these strikes, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad was stormed by demonstrators believed to be related to the group supported by Iran.

General Qassem Suleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and was central to Iran’s activities in the Middle East, where he supports various militia groups.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced the deployment of thousands of additional US troops in the region, many of whom are expected to pass through Shannon Airport in Ireland to respond to the growing crisis.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened “severe revenge” for the murder of the Iranian commander-in-chief.

When the mourning procession for Suleimani took place in Iraq, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to protest. Some burned US, British and Israeli flags and sang “Death to America”.

As a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Suleimani was a prominent figure in Iran and the guiding principle of the state’s regional policy, in the course of which militia alliances were formed across the Middle East. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attacks.

