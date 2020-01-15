advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, paving the way for only the third impeachment trial of a US president to begin seriously next week.

Lawmakers voted 228 to 193 to give the Senate, controlled by Trump’s Republicans, Republicans, the task of bringing him to court on charges of abuse of power to urge Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and obstruct Congress. for blocking testimony and documents required by Democratic lawmakers.

Voting was mainly along party lines.

The Senate is expected to release Trump, holding him in office, as none of his 53 Republicans have voiced support for his removal, a move that under the U.S. Constitution would require a two-thirds majority in the House of 100. countries.

But Trump’s impeachment of the House last month will remain a stain on his record, and the Senate television judgment could be uncomfortable for him as he seeks re-election on November 3, with Biden a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to challenge him .

“We are here today to overcome a very important threshold in American history,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the House of Representatives before the vote.

Pelosi, who launched the impeachment probe in September after previously resisting such a move focused on Trump’s actions regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election, appointed a seven-member House Democrats team to serve as prosecutors at the Senate trial. The House voted to approve them.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, was elected to head the House’s “managers” team. The White House has not yet revealed its defense team. The trial will be overseen by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has said opening statements in court was expected next Tuesday.

A key event in Trump’s impeachment was a July 25 phone call in which he urged the Ukrainian president to open a corruption probe against Biden and his son, as well as a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, intervened in U.S. elections.

Democrats have called this an abuse of power because Trump urged a foreign government to intervene in a U.S. election for his own benefit, at the expense of American national security. Biden is one of 12 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the presidential election.

Republicans have argued that Trump’s actions did not rise to the level of indisputable criminal offenses. They have accused Democrats of using the Ukraine affair as a way of announcing Trump’s 2016 election victory.

No US president has been removed as a direct result of impeachment. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 in the Watergate corruption scandal before the full House could vote on impeachment items, while Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were opposed by the House, respectively, in 1868 and 1998, but not convicted by the Senate.

The Clinton trial lasted five weeks. If the Senate ran the Trump trial along these lines, as McConnell has suggested, the Senate Television proceedings against the president would still go on, while the first nominee contests of the 2020 presidential election were underway in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Schiff, 59, headed the House investigation into Impeachment and he is a frequent target of Trump attacks. Trump in December called Schiff, who served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles for six years, “a spoiled human being.”

Schiff called on Republicans to allow more evidence and witnesses to stand trial.

“Americans overwhelmingly want a fair trial in the Senate, fair to the president and fair to the people. Senators must seek to see and hear the full evidence, including documents and witnesses that the president has blocked,” Schiff said in a statement .

Democrats want Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser to be called as a witness, which could indicate harm to Trump. Other opposition witnesses have said that Bolton was a vocal critic of trying to put pressure on Ukraine.

House leaders include four men and three women, with two African-American lawmakers and one Hispanic legislator. Other managers include Jerrold Nadler, 72, who drafted both articles of impeachment against Trump as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Val Demings, a former Orlando, Florida police chief.

“The emphasis is on the judges, the emphasis is on the comfort of the courtroom, the emphasis is on making the strongest case possible to defend and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people,” Pelosi said announcing the managers of the Chamber.

The White House welcomed the announcement of the House team with contempt, with White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham saying Trump “expects to be completely exterminated.”

“Naming these managers does not change a single thing,” Grisham said in a statement. “President Trump has done nothing wrong.”

(Additional reporting by David Morgan, Doina Chiacu and Richard Cowan Writing by Alistair Bell Editing by Andy Sullivan and Will Dunham)

