advertisement

WASHINGTON – The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution Thursday to ban President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a senior Iranian commander and raised the fear of war.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 224-194, mostly along party lines, sending the resolution of war powers to the Senate. The partisan vote reflected Congress’s deep divide over Trump’s Iran policy and how much lawmakers should have over the use of the military.

Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and upheld the resolution, while Trump’s peers, who rarely vote against the president, opposed it.

advertisement

“The president should do the matter first – first, not after launching an unintended attack and then presenting a reason why it was necessary and why it was legal,” said Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House of Foreign Affairs Committee.

Republicans said Democrats endangered the country by trying to pass a resolution they characterized as an empty political gesture at the start of a US general election year.

“Instead of supporting the president, my Democratic colleagues are dividing Americans at a critical time,” said Representative Mike McCaul, a senior Republican on the foreign affairs panel. He said the resolution would “bind the president’s hands”.

The White House also criticized the passage of the resolution in the House, calling it “ridiculous” and “just another political move.”

The resolution “seeks to thwart the President’s authority to protect America and our interests in the region from continued threats,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

UNLIMITED fate

The fate of the resolution is uncertain in the Senate. Republicans hold 53 of the 100 House seats, but at least two Republican senators – Rand Paul and Mike Lee – have voiced support for the measure.

If approved by the House and Senate, the measure does not need Trump’s signature to take effect, though Democrats and Republicans disagreed if it was binding.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed the White House for failing to consult with Congress before the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

“Last week, in our opinion, the president – the administration – carried out a provocative, disproportionate attack on Iran that endangered the Americans,” Pelosi told a news conference.

US officials said on Thursday that the government believed that Iran accidentally hit a Ukrainian plane shortly after Iran fired rockets at two US military bases in Iraq while Iran was on alert.

Trump called Pelosi “Crazy” on Twitter and told reporters that there was no need for congressional approval for military action against Iran. “I don’t need to and you don’t have to, because you have to be able to make secondary decisions sometimes. Sometimes you have to move very, very fast,” he said.

The War Powers Act, which was passed in 1973 as Congress reacted to secret bombings during the fiercely divisive Vietnam War, says the House and Senate may adopt a resolution to force the withdrawal of troops involved in a foreign conflict without congressional consent.

It was not immediately clear what would happen if the resolution passes the Senate. Legal questions about the power of Congress over the president’s role as commander-in-chief of the US military are unresolved.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy insisted the resolution had no power over Trump. He called it a “senseless vote” at his weekly press conference.

Democrats disagreed, noting that the US Constitution gives Congress, not the President, the power to declare war. Passing the resolution, they said, would send a strong message that Trump should work with lawmakers on national security. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Toledo, Ohio; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

advertisement