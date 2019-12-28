advertisement

The United States feared that the Russians might be planning a covert Cold War espionage base in a decommissioned shipyard in Cork, as recently released government documents suggest. Files published under the 30-year rule show that a senior diplomat at the US Embassy in Dublin was Washington’s “concern” about the Soviets’ use of Verolme docks for “military purposes” in May 1989.

The intervention took place weeks after top-level meetings between Prime Minister Charlie Haughey and the President of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, and his government.

Haughey and Gorbachev met at Shannon Airport in April this year.

Later that month, when he returned from a trip to Japan, the Taoiseach stopped at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to conduct trade and closer cooperation talks under the leadership of the USSR Deputy Prime Minister, Vladimir Kamentsev.

In a subsequent statement to the Dáil, Haughey outlined the possibility of both sides working together in a number of areas, including “fishing and ship repairs. , , especially with regard to the Verolme shipyard in Cork ”.

The Russians proposed “in Ireland a joint ship repair and crew exchange facility, fisheries research collaboration, and processing and marketing collaboration,” Haughey told TDs.

Confidential files that have just been released to the National Archives show that Dean Curran, then the U.S. Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, contacted a State Department contact in May 1989 about the plans.

In a document that read “Seen by Taoiseach,” the official reported that while speaking to Curran, the US diplomat “did not speak officially or representatively, but based on our previous contacts, only raised concerns about which” some people “in Washington had given him had mediated. ”

‘Military purposes’

“These mainly concerned the Verolme shipyard in Cork and the possibility of using it for military purposes,” said the official.

“He said that it was well founded that the Russian” fishing fleet “had many activities in the North Atlantic and elsewhere that, with the broadest imagination, could not be called” fishing “.

“His people were very aware of this and would like us to be informed of their concerns. I said I would notice what he said. However, you could assure him that neutrality did not work in one way. “

The Dutch-owned Verolme shipyard near Cobh was once the only shipbuilding shipyard in the state and employed up to 1,500 people at the peak of its success.

After years of loss and order decline, it was closed in 1984.

