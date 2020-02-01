advertisement

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the United States will not fully withdraw its armed forces from Africa on January 30, as international partners fear that the United States will make cuts in the face of increasing extremist violence across the continent.

The announcement came as Esper headed a global troop review that should free up more resources to address the challenges facing the Chinese military.

“We will not withdraw completely from Africa. I know that is a concern of many, but I would say again that no decisions have been made. This is a process,” said Esper.

Around 6,000 U.S. military personnel are deployed across Africa, and the possibility of cuts has alarmed allies such as France, which relies on U.S. intelligence and logistics for its 4,500-strong mission in the Sahel region of West Africa.

France’s concern for more support in the region grew after 13 French soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash during a combat mission in Mali in November.

During a visit to the Pentagon this week, French Defense Secretary Florence Parly Esper warned that joint efforts to combat terrorism in West Africa would be hampered by cuts in US military aid.

The head of the U.S. Armed Forces in Africa also spoke out in Thursday’s Congress hearing against troop cuts, saying efforts against militant groups “are not going in the right direction.”

General Stephen J. Townsend told the Senate Armed Forces Committee that strategic partnerships should not be sacrificed in the face of growing extremist threats and vigorous Chinese and Russian influence in Africa.

“A safe and stable Africa remains a lasting American interest,” he said. “In the past we may have paid less attention to Africa and are fine in America.” I don’t think this will be the case in the future. “

Townsend expressed concern that the number of tasks that the U.S. Armed Forces must perform in Africa could be reduced after Esper’s review.

Earlier this month, three Americans were killed by the Somali terrorist group al-Shabaab in an attack on a Kenyan defense force in Manda Bay, used by the U.S. and Kenyan forces.

In the terrorist attack on January 5, two Ministry of Defense employees and one army soldier were killed.

The fatal attack also followed an attack by the organization on December 28, which has been responsible for numerous attacks in the region over the past ten years. According to the military, at least 80 people died in this incident.

It’s “obvious that we weren’t as prepared as we needed to be in Manda Bay,” said Townsend. “We cannot remove pressure from large terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS.”

“These and many other groups remain an uncomfortable reality in Africa,” he added.

Townsend also warned of China and Russia “aggressively using economic and military means to expand their access and influence”, and pointed to China’s offer of “smart cities” technology that features facial recognition and Russia’s pursuit Raw materials for the rich mineral of the continent resources.

He added that intelligence agencies suspect that Iranian and Iranian-backed forces are planning retaliation against Americans after the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. One of these places could be in Africa.

It is not yet clear when Esper will make a decision about possible military cuts.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

