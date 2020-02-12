Thousands of enthusiastic fans celebrated on the street and a stadium crowd shouted: “We are the champions” when the U-19-year-olds from Bangladesh returned to a hero reception on Wednesday after winning the ICC-U19 World Cricket Championship.

They amazed the four-time winner India in the final on Sunday in the South African Potchefstroom and posted a three-wicket victory over the favorites.

A flight with the winners landed at 4:55 p.m. (1055 GMT) local time at Dhaka main airport, where officials and thousands of fans greeted them with jerseys and flag waving.

The country’s sports minister, Zahid Ahsan, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board president, Nazmul Hassan, welcomed the players and support staff with flower garlands at the airport as the fans “Bangladesh, Bangladesh. We are the world champions. “

The players boarded a specially designed bus painted in national colors and had “world champions” written in front of them as they drove to the main cricket stadium in Dhaka.

Hundreds of people stood on either side of the street to cheer the winning team. A procession of motorcycles with many national flags waving followed the team.

“We are winners. These guys really made us proud,” said an enthusiastic Ariful Islam fan.

Bangladeshi U-19 captain Akbar Ali with BCB President Nazmul Hasan (R) during a reception ceremony at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after the team’s arrival from South Africa. – AFP

Islam was one of an estimated 5,000 fans welcoming the Junior Tigers to the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, also known as the home of Bangldeshi cricket, according to police.

Fans waiting outside quickly filled parts of the stands as the BCB rolled out a red carpet for the players.

– “Incredibly” welcome –

The victorious captain Akbar Ali cut a giant cake before the celebrations ended with 19 fireworks.

Ali said the team was surprised by the reception.

“We knew something was going to happen, but we didn’t expect it to get that big. It’s incredible. I cannot express in words how I feel now, ”Ali said to a crowded press conference in the stadium.

Ali, who scored an undefeated 43 in the tense finale to become a player of the game, hoped that victory would help the country’s sport to progress.

“Everything needs a start. I hope our victory will serve as a springboard to advance our cricket, ”said Ali.

BCB boss Hassan welcomed the triumph as Bangladesh’s greatest sporting success ever.

“We have had many successes in the past, but nothing can be compared to what this team has achieved. A world championship is a world championship. You won it. It was our dream, ”said Hassan.

“We will create a U21 unit (with this team) and offer special training to improve their skills. During this time, each player receives 100,000 Tk (approximately $ 1,175) per month. This is our reward for them, ”she added.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also host a public reception for players next week in Dhaka’s expansive Suhrawardi Udyan Park, the BCB chief said.