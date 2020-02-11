advertisement

The Tyler Travels team gets an early taste of Lake Murray at O’Hara’s Public House in Lexington

February 11, 2020 11:16 am EST

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2w6jcajqZ0 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS4d_-3a7ag (/ embed)

advertisement

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Fireworks over Murray Lake are a long-established tradition, with amazing light shows in the sky that are surpassed every year. The annual celebration of America is organized and held by Captial City Lake Murray Country, which is located on the banks of the large lake.

According to Miriam Atria, Country Executive Director of Lake Murray, the event will be funded along with the other preferred annual event, Taste of Lake Murray. The taste of this year promises to be the best so far with tons of food, drinks and live music.

One of the restaurants participating in Taste this year is O’Hara’s Public House in Lexington. Although Executive Chef Gene Owens is known for his authentic Irish dishes, he creates fantastic seafood, steak and pasta dishes. Tyler Ryan brought the Tyler’s Travels Tasty Tuesday team to O’Hara’s for insight.

Taste of Lake Murray 2020 is scheduled for March 5 in the Double Tree near the I20. You can get ticket information HERE.

About the author:

Tyler Ryan is an award-winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist and professional presenter. It can be seen daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia and on the iHeart Media Network radio stations. Tyler also regularly appears as a crime expert and journalist for regional and national criminal police programs. You can contact him directly via email or on social networks: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8avbxCT6f8 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOZYKWVk1_o (/ embed)

advertisement