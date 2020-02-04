advertisement

From “The Theory of Everything” and “Darkest Hour” to “Bohemian Rhapsody”, McCarten prefers research to source material.

“The Two Popes” is Anthony McCartens third Oscar nomination as a screenwriter, All for True Stories: He was nominated for “The Theory of Everything”, which focuses on the domestic life of ALS-frozen physicist Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) and Dr. His wife Jane (Felicity Jones) and Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) are facing the war in “Darkest Hour”. Although “The Two Popes” is included in the “Adapted Screenplay” category, they were all created in-house: they are based on McCarten’s own play.

McCarten visited St. Peter’s Square with his wife when he wondered how it was “the first time in 500 years that we have two popes,” he said. He started to write a script, a play and a novel, and his agents sent him to present the idea to studio managers. You haven’t got used to a film about ideas with two old men. His last meeting of the day was Netflix, and he described “this theological debate between a conservative and a progressive one. If we do this correctly, there may be major problems regarding the division in our society. “

When he was finished, three young female production managers raised their heads and said, “Let’s do it.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Do your parents know you are doing this?'” Said McCarten. “From that day on, we never had the slightest resistance again.”

Jack English

After McCarten familiarized himself with the positions of Benedict and Francis, “it was fun creating the sword game between the two,” he said. “What made it interesting was that I was able to provide both sides with equally strong arguments. They both have the same weapons and arsenals. It is a strength to change a monolith. Change is dangerous for Benedict, but Francis says, “If you don’t change, you stop being part of the world and you are left behind.” Her counter-arguments were equally valid, and it helped that she didn’t like each other and cannot agree much, and yet 1.28 billion practitioners are in the balance in the future of faith. “

His favorite line is that of Pope Benedict: “Sometimes it is most difficult to listen.”

“When there is a crisis in modern life, we never stop listening to each other,” said McCarten. “It allowed these divisions to exacerbate our society, and if we learned to tolerate and hear the opposite view, it would not be so heated.” What we expect in our modern debates is movement – so that someone realizes that they can be wrong. “

Pope Benedict does this in “The Two Popes” when he leaves the papacy and knowingly hands the church over to the reformer Pope Francis.

Netflix pioneered the film when he looked back at the life of Francis in Argentina, glanced behind the scenes of the Vatican conclave, and recreated the Sistine Chapel. The two popes met several times, but of course McCarten reinvents everything, including their taste in music, their tango together, and Pope Benedict’s telephone admonition to continue.

Writing scripts “still has a steep learning curve,” said McCarten. “You start each script ignorantly and have to land it again. As soon as I know the idea and crack the story in my head, I can write it now. The writing seems to flow. “

The trick with talky films, if the special effect is dialogue, is that you need the best people to deliver the lines. Then you will win the day. “As good as the actors Redmayne, Jones, Oldman, Rami Malek, Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins Oscar nods have landed so far. Oldman and Malek won.

McCarten also wrote the original screenplay for the boring Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody”. He started over after others hadn’t cracked it – including another playwright McCarten is often compared to, Peter Morgan. (Morgan received a credit history.)

The biggest challenge with “Bohemian Rhapsody” was to find the love story. “I saw the love story with Mary Austin, a woman who was the love of this famous gay man’s life. She really was the only one who kept him up. He gave her everything when he died. She is the only one who knows where the ashes are buried. He was the godfather for her children. It is an interesting twist in a gay story. Critics thought I was burying gayness; I thought we had gone beyond that point. “

Growing up in rural New Zealand in a Catholic family with two books in the house – a cookbook and the Bible – McCarten attributes the anchoring in “metaphor and ritual” to Catholicism. “Catholicism has a certain high-rise that is deep within you. You start the day with candles and someone who tells you that eternal life is waiting for you.”

After graduating from Wellington University, McCarten started as a journalist and playwright. He wrote his first play when a local theater suddenly went dark and gave him eight days to stage a play. He taught himself to write by reading “Waiting for Godot”. “It’s easy,” he said. “Two people stand on a rock and ask questions.”

His quasi-Beckett play received good reviews “that turn your head when you’re young.” That’s it. The die is cast. I started living in rooms with blank pages. “McCarten eventually made his way to London as a playwright and writer, where he married and raised two children. He made two of his plays in indie films (“Via Satellite” and “Show of Hands”), which he directed.

Next, McCarten finishes The Two Popes and writes a project for his late mother: a Broadway musical about Neil Diamond.

“It’s also a moral instruction to keep moving,” said McCarten. “Develop yourself further. Don’t stop now, this is no time to stop. Get up and keep going. “

