Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi is eternally grateful to all people and circumstances that have enabled him to experience fame and fortune.

The popular singer always mentions God as the main cause of all good things in his life.

This time, Fonsi moved his followers with a very emotional family post.

That is in the photos the artist Shared on his Instagram account a few days ago, his children Mika and Rocco can be seen on his birthday.

The little ones have grown and grown a lot this year the artist is very proud of the family that he built up with his wife Águeda López.

The resemblance of children to their father Luis starts to become very clear and this excited his fans.

Above all, the special face of Rocco, a mini-Luis Fonsi, was undoubtedly moved in the networks. Will he follow in his footsteps? the father’s?

