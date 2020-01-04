advertisement

Arsenal begin their English Cup campaign with a deceptive tie with Leeds United, who is flying high in English football.

Leeds United are the English Premier League tribunals and almost two decades later they are set to return to the top flight.

Argentinean striker Marcelo Bielsa has done a good job at Leeds United since being appointed manager at the start of last season.

He led United to the playoffs before losing to Derby in the semi-finals.

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United are clashing with Arsenal’s new side under new head coach Mikel Areta.

On New Year’s Day, Arsenal won their first match against Manchester United in Artha, and the Spaniard had hoped to build on that 2-0 success against the Red Devils, with another victory in the third round of the World Cup as Leeds United. to the traditional team. .

Michel Arteta has already said that the English Cup is an important competition in Arsenal history and that it will be treated seriously.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1). Emiliano Martinez; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka; Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guevenduzi; Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock; Pierre-Amer Aubameyang.

