Called earlier than expected to be held slightly later than expected.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar decided there was no reason to hang around and instead of waiting for it to come back tomorrow, he will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin later today to ask the President to officially end the 32nd Dáil.

Ministers remain Ministers until someone else takes over, but TDs are no longer TDs.

The election will take place on February 8, a Saturday. This is unusual – the last elections were all on Fridays and before that they were held on Thursdays. This paves the way for a three and a half week campaign – even if it feels longer.

As in the last two parliamentary elections, a poll in February and an election campaign did not take place on long summer evenings, as Varadkar had indicated at the beginning, but in the dark, wet and cold winter.

This will increase the importance of the “air war” – a campaign waged in the media and over the air waves – while the “ground war” knocking on doors and addressing voters personally will become more difficult.

Difficult but still important – Election studies repeatedly emphasize the importance of personal approaches to voters in the Irish electoral system. Despite all the complaints that they are isolated from ordinary people’s lives, Irish politicians in all parties remain remarkably close to voters.

Extreme fear

If they don’t, they will lose their places. All politicians are extremely concerned about their own seats at election time.

Campaigns will be hectic and cacophonic in the coming days as the parties stake out their territory and attack their opponents.

Party managers will open their campaign headquarters today and provide the news and activity grids that they have completed in the past few weeks that represent the day-to-day operations of the campaigns for all parties.

The two major parties will note this in their respective government documents and plans for the future. Elections are about the future, but the credibility of the parties’ promises is largely affected by their past behavior.

The smaller parties will try to get into the debate with sharp and distinctive messages.

They have less airtime and less inches than the big parties. It is therefore imperative to make full use of the coverage they receive. Everyone’s spinning is immediately raised to the maximum.

Surveys indicate the most open choice in many years. The Irish Times / Ipsos’ latest MRBI poll in October gave Fine Gael a small lead, but the numbers from both major parties confirm that there is little between them.

Both expect to win seats – but who can win the most? Fine Gael is campaigning with 47 seats, Fianna Fáil with 46, but all Fianna Fáil TD are up for re-election, while Fine Gael has several high profile retirees like Michael Noonan, Enda Kenny and Sean Barrett.

“Koalitionologie”

And none of the major parties will come close to the 80 seats required for a majority when the new Dáil meets. That said, the question of how and with whom the next government will be formed – ridiculed during the last coalitionology election by Micheál Martin – will be central to this campaign. Both major parties exclude Sinn Féin, an attitude that they have to justify again and again.

But the Greens (especially), the Labor Party, the Social Democrats, the independent and small parties must also express their intentions.

A long period of government formation will likely follow the meeting of a new Dáil, with the numbers determining the realm of the possible. A return to a form of trust and care is not impossible.

The transformation of the Irish political landscape following the economic crash of 2008-2011 has made government building a much more difficult business today.

In a way, there are two phases in which decisions about the future leadership of the country are made: the elections, in which the voters have their say, and the building of the new government, in which politics makes the decision.

The winner of the first phase has the advantage in the second.

