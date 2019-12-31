advertisement

Since Papa Yankee released the song ” Que Tire Pa ‘Lante “The Puerto Rican’s fame hasn’t stopped. And that with the last challenge that started in social networks #quetirepalantechallengeThousands have joined the trend.

And at the end of the year one of the most famous singers of the genre wanted to please her fans and how! The Dominican Natti Natasha showed how to do it without hesitation and dressed in pink. Could it be that she dedicated it specifically to the “Big Boss”?

Remember it the “Big Boss” and the Natti are good friends and before that rumors about alleged “romance” were sparked. Colleagues have worked together for years, but have been very close since they recorded “Dura Remix”. Since then, they have been romantically related, even though he is married Mireddys,

However, it is also said that due to his long career and artists such as RKM and Ken-Y, Natti Natasha would have a close relationship with Rafael Pina, the owner of Pina Records, the most famous and successful record label in the reggaeton music industry, and Plan B ,

However, Natti released this video to the delight of its fans and those who want to see it. “The promised is debt! How to close the HOW IS #quetirepalantechallenge the Domi? Tell me quickly! “Placed on Instagram.

In the video you can see Natti dancing before the camera meets the #quetirepalantechallenge, which left more than one camera open-mouthed. What do you think about it?

