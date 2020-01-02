advertisement

The Turkish parliament has approved sending troops to Libya to help the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli conquer the capital.

Turkish politicians voted 325-184 votes in an emergency session for a one-year mandate that allowed the government to send troops, fearing that the Turkish armed forces could worsen the conflict in Libya and destabilize the region.

The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and the commander General Khalifa Hifter.

The fighting threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos that rivaled the 2011 conflict that displaced and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gadafy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Mr. Sarraj applied for the Turkish mission after he and Mr. Sarraj signed a military agreement that allowed Ankara to deploy military experts and personnel to Libya.

This agreement, together with a separate agreement on maritime borders between Turkey and Libya, has caused a stir throughout the region and beyond.

According to Ankara, the mission is vital for Turkey to protect its interests in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean, where it is increasingly isolated, as Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel have established exclusive economic zones that pave the way for the exploration of Pave oil and gas.

“A Libya whose legal government is under threat can make Turkey unstable,” argued the ruling party’s legislature, Ismet Yilmaz, in defense of the request.

“Anyone who is afraid to take action because of a risk will put our children at greater risk.”

The government has not released any details about the possible Turkish deployment.

The application allows the government to determine the scope, scope and timing of Turkish troops deployment.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told the state agency Anadolu that Turkey would “send the required number [of troops] when needed”.

But he also said that if the rival Libyan government stopped its offensive, Turkey would not send its forces.

“If the other side takes a different stance and says,” Okay, we’re retreating, we’re retreating, “then why should we go?” Said Oktay.

“Muslim blood”

Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP, had announced that its politicians would vote against the motion because the operation would involve Turkey in another conflict and make it a party to the continued “bloodshed of Muslims.”

Before the vote, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu urged the government to work to build a United Nations peacekeeping force in Libya.

“Turkey must take the lead in regional stability efforts and focus all diplomatic efforts in that direction,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted.

A center-right opposition party also said that its lawmakers would not support the request.

“We cannot throw our soldiers into the line of fire of a civil war that has nothing to do with our national security,” said Aytun Ciray, a member of the opposition Good Party, during the parliamentary debate.

However, Mr. Erdogan’s ruling party is in an alliance with a nationalist party and the two had sufficient votes to accept the request.

Fight for Tripoli has escalated in the past few weeks after Gen Hifter launched a “final” and decisive battle for the capital.

He has support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives help from Turkey, Qatar and Italy. – AP

